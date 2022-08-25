Read full article on original website
WLUC
Nominations sought for Marquette County’s Evergreen Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s annual Evergreen Awards are coming soon, and the selection committee is looking for nominees. The award honors individuals in Marquette County who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children, helping them to reach their leadership potential. The award is presented as...
msn.com
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
WLUC
Negaunee Township celebrates 12 annual Finn Fun Day
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers celebrated their Finnish heritage in Negaunee this weekend. The Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter held its 12th annual Finn Fun Day at the Negaunee Township Hall. Visitors were treated to a day full of Finnish entertainment, a marketplace, and prizes. Organizers say the...
WLUC
Hundreds of NMU students attend annual Fall Fest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of classes at NMU kicked off with the university’s annual Fall Fest Monday. The event provides students with information on how they can get involved on campus and in the community. It included dozens of student organizations, volunteer agencies and local businesses.
WLUC
Focus on Mental Health: An interview with providers, Part 1
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week your TV6 Morning News Team is diving into mental health topics as school resumes across Upper Michigan. We’ve been asked by our viewers: “Who are the providers and what are health systems doing to address what’s happening in our schools, families and communities?”
WLUC
Celebrations continue for HarborFest at Lower Harbor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second and last day of HarborFest was in full swing down at Mattson Lower Harbor. Musicians played all kinds of music, from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra all the way to a Journey tribute band named ‘The Journey’. Admission was free so anyone could come out and listen.
WLUC
Joe Pera Talks with You at Kaufman Auditorium
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Born in Buffalo, New York, standup comedian Joe Pera has found a second home of sorts in Marquette. When looking to make his television series, Pera found inspiration in Upper Michigan and became immersed in the history of the area. “We were looking to shoot in...
WLUC
18th annual Blues Festival returning to Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the annual Blues Festival is set to return to Marquette’s Lower Harbor. That includes the free community show on Friday and the ticketed shows on Saturday and Sunday. Preparations for the festival are underway this week, including a free show from the Flat...
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves next step in dredging project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is moving forward with a $2.3 million dredging project. The Commission Monday night unanimously approved the selection of GEI Consultants for an environmental review of the area that will be dredged. The area the dredged material will be relocated will also be reviewed.
WLUC
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea celebrates its first birthday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bubble tea café is celebrating its first birthday. Blossom Bird Bubble Tea opened one year ago, with the goal of introducing Marquette to bubble tea. It’s traditionally a milk tea drink with tapioca pearls at the bottom but Blossom Bird offers regular teas...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Escanaba (MI)
Escanaba is a small beautiful port city on the Escanaba River banks, Upper Peninsula, Delta County, Michigan, United States. Escanaba had a population of 12,180 as of the 2020 census. Escanaba was incorporated as a city in 1883 and is the seat of Delta County. This city, which has a...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Police In Delta, Marquette Counties Looking For Missing Man
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30pm on Tuesday 8/23/22. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Iron Mountain, MI USA
Found on Thursday August 18th, 2022 Hanging like a Christmas ornament on a tree outside First National. We were walking through the parking lot and my mom said “Oh my! What is that?” And I got an adorable picture of her taking it off the branch and I tried to get a picture to show how shiny and glittery it is. You can tell that there’s glitter all over it from the picture, but it doesn’t show like it will on her Christmas tree! Thanks so much, it definitely brought joy!
WLUC
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Marquette County Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Trenary man crashed near County Road 550 and Eagle’s Nest Road in Marquette Township. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office,...
WLUC
UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Republic man was issued a citation following a crash involving a semi truck in Humboldt Township Monday. At around 7:54 a.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a pickup and a semi cab with no trailer on US-41 and M-95.
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
WLUC
8-26-22: Friday Night Fever Extra
Ontonagon Quarterback Austin Gordon scores against Gogebic. The Mountaineers visit Negaunee to start the high school football regular season. Negaunee's Eliana Juchemich registeres a kill in the first set at home against Westwood.
Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
