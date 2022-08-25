Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
KCCI.com
SeaWorld releases distressed manatee from rehabilitation
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
KCCI.com
Isolated storm chances tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Isolated storms late this evening into tonight (esp. north) Tonight's main player in the weather is a cold front coming into Iowa & Minnesota from the Dakotas. Up in Minnesota, storms are likely thanks to the help of a wave in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Down our direction, we'll just have the cold front to form storms, and it's not certain that will be enough. That means any stronger storms in central Iowa tonight will likely be isolated.
Comments / 0