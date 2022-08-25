Read full article on original website
County ARPA Committee Approves $1.2M For HELP Projects
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee has approved spending $1.2 million of the county’s ARPA funds on projects connected with the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program. The committee approved the expenditure at a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 29, at the Kosciusko County Courthouse. Kosciusko...
Jan Durham — PENDING
Jan Durham, 79, Warsaw, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Larry D. Hyden — UPDATED
Larry D. Hyden, 73, Mentone, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home in Mentone. He was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Paintsville, Ky., the son of (the late) Eugene Hyden and Katherine (Young) Hyden. After high school, Larry earned his degree in tool and die design. He married Suzanne (Hite)...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, North CR 950W, north of West CR 1350N, Nappanee. Driver: Jaren M. Swihart, 28, South CR 875W, Claypool. Swihart fell asleep while driving. His vehicle went off the roadway and hit a utility pole and box and then a tree. Damage: Swihart complained of left arm pain. Damage: Up to $100,000.
‘Clearly Kosciusko’ Branding Tells A Story Of Unity
Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of articles from Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation. In short, “Clearly Kosciusko” tells a story of unity. And the phrase likely brings to mind something a bit different for all of us. That’s what makes it special. We’re here in Kosciusko County together, whether we’re just visiting, working, or we’ve planted roots and call it home. But how each of us experiences life in “K-County” is what makes Clearly Kosciusko a beautiful and diverse collection of stories.
First In A Series: The Remarkable Story Of Dr. Bud Pattison
Editor’s note: The following is information from a 1958 article about Dr. Lee H. “Bud” Pattison, a former resident of Warsaw. The article is from the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. The second in a series will be posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. WARSAW — Lee...
William Harrison — UPDATED
William Michael Harrison, 65, Warsaw, formerly of Alabama, died Aug. 24, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
New Events At Warsaw Community Public Library
WARSAW — September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month and the Warsaw Community Public Library is ready to celebrate with events for the whole family. Our theme for the month is Passport to Reading, and you can join us for the kickoff from 10:30–5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, to make your own passport.
Friends And Family Celebrate Francis’ Years Of Service
NORTH WEBSTER — Friends and family came together Saturday afternoon, early evening, Aug. 27, to help Chris Francis celebrate his retirement from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. The event was held at The Owl’s Nest, CR 800N, North Webster. Several hundred people came and went during the four-hour open house.
Jane Ruth Rush — PENDING
Jane Ruth Rush, 89, Warsaw, died at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
Upcoming Events At North Webster Community Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are also set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Teen Events. All NWCPL teen programs are geared towards students in grades 6-12. Teen Café...
Janice L. Frye
Janice L. (Hidy) Frye, 85, North Manchester, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Signature Healthcare, Terre Haute. She was born May 26, 1937. On May 12, 1984, she married Max W. Frye; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Matthew (Lynn) Kindy, Port Orange, Fla. and...
Downtown Pierceton Packed With Heirloom Tomato Festival Attendees
PIERCETON — Downtown Pierceton was packed as many gathered for the town’s annual Heirloom Tomato Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27. There was plenty for attendees to do, from shopping at local food and craft vendors, listening to music and guest speakers, watching live demonstrations, and looking at a wide variety of tomatoes.
Marilyn Griffith
Marilyn Griffith, 83, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born Nov. 10, 1938. Marilyn married Bob Gene Griffith on July 4, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, James Brian (Susan) Griffith, Kewanee, Ill. and Charles...
Kenneth H. Lukenbill — UPDATED
Kenneth H. Lukenbill, 79, Plymouth, died Aug. 25, 2022. He was born Dec. 11, 1942. He married Penny Lukenbill; she survives. Ken is also survived by his son Adam (Sarah); and three grandchildren. Johnson-Danieslon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Story Time Resumes At Milford Public Library
MILFORD — Don’t forget story time is starting back up this fall. The library staff is excited to be offering in-person story times once again at Milford Public Library. Story time is geared towards children ages 3-6 and will be hosted at the library by various library staff members. Research has found that reading storybooks to children is one of the most important activities for developing the knowledge required for eventual success in reading — and bringing your children to story time is an excellent way to expose your child to reading and books.
Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
Kim Louise Barrus
Kim Louise Barrus, 78, Wabash, died at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born June 11, 1944. She married Robert D. Barrus on May 15, 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Shelly (Jeff) Knee, Carrie (Tim) Vogel...
Nappanee Apple Fest Returns Sep. 15-18
NAPPANEE — Nappanee continues its tradition of being one of Indiana’s top fall festivals when the annual Apple Festival returns Sep. 15-18. Beginning in 1975 as a one-block festival, this community of 7,000 offers up great Hoosier hospitality as it welcomes over 100,000 people to the three-and-a-half-day event.
Carol Ann Young
Carol Ann Young, 79, Albion, formerly of Churubusco, died at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her home in Albion. She was born Nov. 28, 1942. On April 3, 1962, she married Max E. Young; he survives. She is survived by her daughter Jill A. Young, Kandern, Germany; sisters,...
