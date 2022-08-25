MILFORD — Don’t forget story time is starting back up this fall. The library staff is excited to be offering in-person story times once again at Milford Public Library. Story time is geared towards children ages 3-6 and will be hosted at the library by various library staff members. Research has found that reading storybooks to children is one of the most important activities for developing the knowledge required for eventual success in reading — and bringing your children to story time is an excellent way to expose your child to reading and books.

MILFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO