Boise, ID

MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
FOOD & DRINKS
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
LEBANON, PA
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
COLUMBUS, OH
