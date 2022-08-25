Read full article on original website
Fisher confirms King is starting quarterback, but “comfortable” with all three under center
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed during Monday’s press conference that Haynes King will be the starting quarterback for the Aggies’ season opener against Sam Houston. Fisher also noted that Max Johnson will be the backup QB with Conner Weigman third...
Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week One
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Cambell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week One and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated comes in at No. 3 after beating Huntsville 38-13 in their season opener. College Station comes in at No. 10 after falling to Lovejoy 52-27.
Aggie soccer powers past New Mexico State 2-1
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of the Aggies at Ellis Field on Saturday night. Texas A&M topped New Mexico State in the contest 2-1. There was only one score in the first half. It was a header by Macy Matula off the corner kick. Then after New Mexico State evened the score at 1 in the second Kate Colvin found MaKhiya McDonald who placed her shot right past the keeper.
Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to class also means athletic programs are starting up again, and Rudder and Bryan High athletes are already bringing home some significant hardware!. Bryan High Tennis earned a 10-5 win over Temple in their first district game a day before Vikings Football earned a 67-21 first-game win over Waller.
No. 6 Pitt Tops A&M Sunday, 3-0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie volleyball (1-2) dropped a three-set match (19-25, 17-25, 21-25) to No. 6 Pitt (2-1) Sunday to wrap up the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational. Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth was placed on the all-tournament team, as she finished the weekend averaging 3.64 kills per set...
Aggies Fall in Three to No. 25 San Diego
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie volleyball team (1-1) fell in three sets (17-25, 15-25, 22-25) to the nationally-ranked San Diego Toreros (2-0) in Saturday afternoon’s match inside Reed Arena. The Aggies struggled offensively, as newcomers Caroline Meuth and Logan Lednicky led the team with eight kills each....
Jimbo Fisher names Haynes King starting QB
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a long fall camp quarterback battle, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has named Haynes King Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season according to reports. King started last season, but was injured in the Colorado game. King beat out Max Johnson and Conner Weigman.
Preparations begin for Aggie game day, five days away
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland is five days away from its first football game of the year and people are already getting prepared. Area businesses are stocking their shelves and even offering exclusive merchandise for upcoming events. Aggieland Outfitters is busier than usual, with students and out-of-towners looking for their essentials.
College Station falls in season opener to Lovejoy
ALLEN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team lost to Lucas Lovejoy 52-27 at the Tom Landry Classic at Allen High School’s Eagle Stadium on Saturday night. The Leopards used a second-quarter surge to pull ahead and never looked back. Lovejoy had four first-half passing touchdowns. The Cougars...
Over 40 teams participate in Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses and organizations got down and dirty Saturday morning and it was all for a good cause in the 11th annual Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament. The annual fundraising event is hosted by Hospice Brazos Valley’s title sponsor Slovacek’s Sausage to raise money towards their mission. KBTX was one of the 45 teams that participated.
Drippy, rainy Monday ends with a brilliant Brazos Valley double rainbow
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A spectacular end to an otherwise cloudy, dreary, soggy day for parts of the Brazos Valley. Monday evening featured a brilliant double rainbow on the eastern skyline of Bryan and College Station. Many residents took notice (and pictures) in the 7 p.m. hour as the sun hit a decaying Grimes County shower at a perfect 42° angle. Easily a top 5 rainbow of the year in the Brazos Valley!
Hypersonic testing in sight after Texas A&M, Bush Combat Development Complex receive infrastructure
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 2018 Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp shared a vision with the Army Futures Command about building a unique, one-of-a-kind hypersonics flight test facility. Sharp said it would help accelerate research and development in the high-priority technological research field of Integrated hypersonics research. On...
Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
Body Positivity exhibit planned for First Friday in November will benefit SARC
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two women are putting together an exhibit to combat the idea of perfection women feel they must live up to. Photographer Ashley Lindsey and writer Jessica Lemmons joined First News at Four to discuss their project called ‘Mine.’. This body positivity initiative consists of photographs...
“It’s the safest it’s ever been”: Northgate bar owner responds to city’s proposed safety measures
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Police Chief recently addressed what he says are unsafe conditions due to environmental factors in the Northgate Entertainment District. Chief Billy Couch attributes the rise in crime in Northgate in part to unprecedented growth in the residential population and licensed bars. The Northgate...
Pints & Paws: Beers for a good cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Destination Bryan hosted their first ever ‘Pints & Paws’ event for some fun and more importantly, a good cause. Hundreds of people gathered at the area in front of Blackwater Draw Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab in downtown Bryan to celebrate the 4-legged companions we all know and love. Especially after Aug. 26 was National Dogs Day.
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Last week Christopher Williams was sentenced to life in prison by the 272nd District Jury. Williams’s sentence followed his conviction on Wednesday for Burglary of a Habitation with Attempted Sexual Assault.
Local World War II Veterans takes a trip to the National World War II Museum
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this month a local World War II veteran took a trip to New Orleans to visit the National World War II Museum. Brazos County resident Joe Ferreri is a 102-year-old World War II Navy veteran. During the war, he was stationed in San Diego where he worked on the motors of battleships. He was one of 18 World War II veterans who went on the trip organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Every veteran was required to have a sponsor accompany them on the trip for Ferreri it was his daughter Susan.
College Station police identify men who ditched stolen pickup following pursuit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men from Central Texas were arrested on Saturday after leading police on a pursuit and ditching a stolen truck in a College Station neighborhood. Jeffrey Warren, 21, of Killeen has been arrested and charged with evading arrest with a $5,000 bond. Dalton Zona, 19,...
Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosts milestone fundraiser
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -The Snook Volunteer Fire Department held its 50th-anniversary fundraiser Saturday and Sunday. The weekend kicked off with a movie night under the stars and oak trees Saturday followed by a plate sale, cake auction, raffle, and silent auction Sunday. The event also featured a bounce house for...
