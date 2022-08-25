BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of the Aggies at Ellis Field on Saturday night. Texas A&M topped New Mexico State in the contest 2-1. There was only one score in the first half. It was a header by Macy Matula off the corner kick. Then after New Mexico State evened the score at 1 in the second Kate Colvin found MaKhiya McDonald who placed her shot right past the keeper.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO