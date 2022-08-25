Read full article on original website
Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August
MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
Western Montana Fair attendance tops 100,000
Organizers report that for the first time in recent years, attendance topped 100,000 at the Western Montana Fair.
NBCMontana
Continental Divide Trail hikers rerouted as wildfire burns on Wisdom District
MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers on the Continental Divide Trail are being asked to detour in the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest's Wisdom District, due to a small wildfire. The Trail Ridge Fire is burning about a quarter mile from the CDT, between Gibbons Pass and the Hogan Trail, 4.5 miles north of the Hogan Cabin. The fire was measured at 13.5 acres on Monday.
Removal of Missoula properties; airport deconstructing old terminal
The Missoula Airport Authority is planning to deconstruct the old airport terminal as work to begin Phase 2 construction begins.
Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
montanarightnow.com
How gas prices have changed in Missoula in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Missoula using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Missoula City Council selects 6 candidates for mayoral interviews
Of the 18 applicants who met the filing deadline and job requirements, only six were nominated by a council member to move on to interviews.
U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art
A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula
An accident at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road near Missoula is causing delays.
Missoula City-County Health Department offering free gun locks
Missoula County health officials hope that by giving away free gun locks, suicide rates in the community will fall.
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies release depth chart ahead of season opener against Northwestern State
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies released their two-deep depth chart on Tuesday afternoon, just a few days before their season opener against Northwestern State. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson, a redshirt senior, was officially listed as the starter at quarterback for the Grizzlies ahead of redshirt sophomore Kris Brown.
Investigation continues into fatal Missoula shooting involving law enforcement
A person was shot and killed by law enforcement at the Missoula Smokjumper Center on August 27, 2022.
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl
On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
406mtsports.com
New-look Northwestern State makes season-opening preparation more 'unnerving' for Montana
MISSOULA — The Monday leading up to a college football team’s first game is almost always when coaches release their depth chart or two-deep, whichever they prefer to call it. It’s a chance to see who made the biggest strides to move into starting roles or find a...
Suspects sought in recent Stevensville vandalism case
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reports a Stevensville resident reported significant vandalism of his home and several vehicles on August 19.
1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department reports that one person died on Saturday in an officer-involved shooting.
NBCMontana
Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West
Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
montanarightnow.com
Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware
HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
Missoula Man Points Gun at His Ex-Girlfriend and His Neighbor
On August 27, 2022, at around 9:00 pm, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue. It was reported that a male held a handgun at a victim’s head. Deputies arrived and located suspect Thomas McCormick...
Cat Country 102.9
