Missoula, MT

explorebigsky.com

Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August

MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Continental Divide Trail hikers rerouted as wildfire burns on Wisdom District

MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers on the Continental Divide Trail are being asked to detour in the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest's Wisdom District, due to a small wildfire. The Trail Ridge Fire is burning about a quarter mile from the CDT, between Gibbons Pass and the Hogan Trail, 4.5 miles north of the Hogan Cabin. The fire was measured at 13.5 acres on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Montana State
Big Sky, MT
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
HELENA, MT
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art

A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl

On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West

Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware

HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
HAMILTON, MT
