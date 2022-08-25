ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Forces Fool Russians Into Wasting Missiles on Fake U.S. Rocket Systems

Ukraine is tricking Russian forces into wasting its expensive long-range missiles on blowing up dummy replicas of U.S. rocket systems, The Washington Post reports. The decoys are designed to be indistinguishable from real High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) when spotted from the air by Russian drones. It’s thought the dummy targets may partially explain apparently exaggerated Russian claims of damage inflicted on the U.S.-supplied weapons systems in Ukraine. “They’ve claimed to have hit more HIMARS than we have even sent,” one unnamed American diplomat told the Post. The fake rocket trucks are one of asymmetric warfare tactics being used by Ukrainian forces to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion. In recent weeks, Kyiv loyalists have also assassinated suspected Russian collaborators, destroyed power and transport links in occupied territory, and spectacularly blown up Russian ammunition dumps.Read it at The Washington Post
MILITARY
Nature.com

Hole doping in a negative charge transfer insulator

RENiO3 is a negative charge transfer energy system and exhibits a temperature-driven metal-insulator transition (MIT), which is also accompanied by a bond disproportionation (BD) transition. In order to explore how hole doping affects the BD transition, we have investigated the electronic structure of single-crystalline thin films of Nd1âˆ’xCaxNiO3 by synchrotron based experiments and ab-initio calculations. Here we show that for a small value of x, the doped holes are localized on one or more Ni sites around the dopant Ca2+ ions, while the BD state for the rest of the lattice remains intact. The effective charge transfer energy (Î”) increases with Ca concentration and the formation of BD phase is not favored above a critical x, suppressing the insulating phase. Our present study firmly demonstrates that the appearance of BD mode is essential for the MIT of the RENiO3 series.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method

The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
CHEMISTRY

