Read full article on original website
Jeanie Goltermann
4d ago
Who wrote this article? Good lord proper English would be great…..how unprofessional!
Reply
4
Related
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Credit card skimmer camera found at bank ATM in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL -- Police in Morgan Hill are looking for the person or persons responsible for attaching a small camera to a bank ATM that was discovered directly above the ATM keypad.On Thursday, police released information about a credit card skimmer located at Bank of America, 200 Cochrane Plaza, last week. On Aug. 10, an officer was dispatched to the bank branch to investigate a report of a credit card skimmer found by an ATM technician.During the inspection, the ATM technician removed the ATM's circuit board and conducted a closer look of the machine. During the inspection, the technician located...
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
Got Cash App?: Hackers are Stealing $1,000s from Unsuspecting Victims
Peer2Peer and cashless payment systems provide an all too necessary way to cover the cost of goods or services without having to ante up by passing around cash amongst friends at dinner or digging around your purse in the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police looking for woman who cashed stolen check worth $3,250, tried to buy gift cards after stealing purses in Macomb County
Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing purses from cars in Macomb County and successfully cashed a stolen check worth over $3,000.
Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill
A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
Legal expert says you can get in serious trouble for picking up money from the floor
Nothing’s more joyous than finding a fiver on the floor, but according to one legal expert, you could be breaking the law by sticking it in your back pocket. Unfortunately, ‘theft by finding’ is an actual offence, and even more unfortunately, ‘finders keepers, losers weepers’ probably won’t stand up in court.
komando.com
3 phone scams spreading now you should know about
Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two homes, a luxury car and bank accounts totalling $4.4million seized by police from a man accused of importing cocaine through the post
A man accused of importing cocaine through Australia Post has had two homes, a Mercedes-Benz and six bank accounts, worth an estimated $4.4million, seized. The 41-year-old, who allegedly brought in 2.1kg of cocaine last year, was arrested and charged with the unlawful importation of a border controlled drug in June 2021.
I’m a Walmart insider – the secret code employees won’t tell you that will show you if you’re really getting a good deal
STORES like Walmart and Costco are known for having some decent bargains, but there's a way to find out exactly how good. Experts have revealed the handy pricing hack that allows you to find out if a product is due for a markdown. According to the experts at Tip Hero,...
komando.com
This phone scam cost a victim $12K – don’t fall for it
It’s always good to remind yourself that scams are just around the corner, waiting for you to drop your guard. Even if you get a phone call from someone you trust, it’s better to be safe at the moment than regret it afterward. Tap or click here for five surefire phrases you’re talking to a scammer on the phone.
Man Finds Nearly $120,000 in Jewelry, Cash While Gardening, Gets to Keep It
Despite several appeals by regional authorities and widespread news coverage, no one came forward to claim the valuables.
How a mother was scammed out of her $200,000 house deposit when $210 was unexpectedly deposited into her Commonwealth Bank account
A mother was left devastated after hackers drained her bank account of $200,000 in life savings following a mysterious $210 deposit. Donna Brain, 56, from Melbourne, had saved the money to buy a new house following a painful divorce but it all disappeared in day after she noticed an unexpected $210 in her Commonwealth Bank Account.
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Three charged after stealing millions in COVID relief funds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people are facing possibly decades in prison, after prosecutors say they stole millions in COVID relief funds.Samuel Jackson, David Sullivan and Elizabeth Chervinko are all charged with wire fraud. Jackson is also charged with money laundering.According to the State's Attorney's Office, they applied for PPP loans and other federal assistance for their businesses, but lied about their expenses, how many employees they have and their payroll costs.They got nearly $3 million in loans, and spent that money on real estate and luxury vehicles. Jackson has pleaded not guilty. The other two are due in court later this month.
Burglar, 26, who stole thousands of pounds from neighbour to settle drugs debt but avoided jail because he is transitioning to be man and it could 'affect his mental health' is ordered to repay £1
A burglar who stole thousands from a vulnerable neighbour and avoided jail because he is transitioning was ordered to pay just £1 by a court today. Kyle Jay Andrew, of Truro, Cornwall, stole £1,500 from a neighbour to buy drugs and settle his debts, but claimed another £1,500 he received was a 'legitimate gift'.
Former T-Mobile store owner netted $25 million from 5-year scheme which included tricking employees into resetting passwords
Argishti Khudaverdyan reportedly used the money he made to buy properties in California, a $32,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a Land Rover.
Amazon denied a worker's death was caused by heat in the warehouse, but it's since installed new AC and more fans, report says
After an Amazon employee died in a warehouse last month, the company has reportedly added a new AC system. Workers said they believed overheating in the warehouse contributed to the employee's death. Amazon said its investigation found the employee's death was not related to working conditions. Amazon has added a...
You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know
(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
171K+
Followers
25K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 1