The Nation's Weather
The risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow will range from. Michigan to Oklahoma. The threats from Missouri southward. will likely just be damaging winds while farther north. there can be hail and flooding downpours as well. A few. other areas including central Florida, the Texas and. Louisiana coasts, and parts of...
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation in response to an Indiana oil refinery fire that could affect supply and prices in some Midwestern states. Whitmer's order lifts caps and limits on the hours that motor...
