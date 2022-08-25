Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
The Nation's Weather
The risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow will range from. Michigan to Oklahoma. The threats from Missouri southward. will likely just be damaging winds while farther north. there can be hail and flooding downpours as well. A few. other areas including central Florida, the Texas and. Louisiana coasts, and parts of...
recordpatriot.com
Vacation pays off big for Pennsylvania man who won $2 million on Michigan lotto
A Pennsylvania man hit it big by visiting family in Michigan by winning $2.08 million on the Michigan lottery. The 59-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning numbers drawn in the Sept. 25, 2021 Lotto 47 drawing, according to a Aug. 29, 2022 Michigan Lottery press release.
Comments / 0