Presentation teaching visitors more about the springs at Giant Springs State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Visitors at Giant Springs State Park on Sept. 1 can learn more about the unique water feature and more about the springs. From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, John LaFave, a research hydrogeologist with the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, will be discussing the unique geologic setting and hydrology of Giant Springs.
MAFB appreciating young Airmen with Airmen Appreciation Week
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) traces it's beginnings back over 80 years ago and today their mission is successful because of the hard work put in by their Airmen. This week, MAFB and the community is honoring and celebrating those who are serving our country. They...
Patriot Guard of Montana donates to Grace Home Veterans Center
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, the non=profit agency donated $2,100 to the Grace Home Veterans Center in Great Falls.
New transitional kindergarten pilot program launches for MAFB families
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) and the Great Falls Public School District (GFPS) have been community partners for years and they launched a new pilot program for select military families. Transitional Kindergarten programs help build a bridge between the preschool years and kindergarten for students. Montana...
City sees improvements to parks and facilities
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls is seeing many improvements to it's parks and facilities thanks to the Parks and Rec Department and the adoption of Park District No. 1. In 2016, the Park and Recreation Department had a master plan that showed over $12 million worth...
Vehicle vs bus crash near Sun River
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents Map, there was a vehicle crash with injury on Highway 200 at mile marker 137. According to the incident map, MHP arrived on scene around 7:39am. Montana Right Now was able to speak with MHP Trooper Perry Woodland who...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Great Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Great Falls, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fire reported to be burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch
HELENA, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch. Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported a lightning strike was reported in the area, and that a fire is burning an estimated 50 to 60 acres. Multiple resources from different...
Police, ATF, NSSF asking for info relating to Grove Taxidermy gun theft in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and the Great Falls Police Department are asking for help relating to someone stealing guns from Grove Taxidermy on Aug. 18. A release from ATF said in a release the theft...
$100,000 bail set for man charged with stealing car, fleeing from police
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a man who was recently charged for stealing a car and fleeing from law enforcement several times in his fifth active case. On July 17, a woman reported someone broke into her house and stole her 2002 Ford Mustang...
