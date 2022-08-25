ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

MAFB appreciating young Airmen with Airmen Appreciation Week

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) traces it's beginnings back over 80 years ago and today their mission is successful because of the hard work put in by their Airmen. This week, MAFB and the community is honoring and celebrating those who are serving our country. They...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

New transitional kindergarten pilot program launches for MAFB families

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) and the Great Falls Public School District (GFPS) have been community partners for years and they launched a new pilot program for select military families. Transitional Kindergarten programs help build a bridge between the preschool years and kindergarten for students. Montana...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

City sees improvements to parks and facilities

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls is seeing many improvements to it's parks and facilities thanks to the Parks and Rec Department and the adoption of Park District No. 1. In 2016, the Park and Recreation Department had a master plan that showed over $12 million worth...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Vehicle vs bus crash near Sun River

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents Map, there was a vehicle crash with injury on Highway 200 at mile marker 137. According to the incident map, MHP arrived on scene around 7:39am. Montana Right Now was able to speak with MHP Trooper Perry Woodland who...
SUN RIVER, MT
