WMTW
Maine man accused of stealing a car with woman, baby in the backseat
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Maine man accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and infant inside faced a judge Monday afternoon. David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, faces four felony charges, including two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct.
WMTW
MaineHealth receives $1 million federal grant to expand rural access to maternal health services
NORWAY, Maine — Federal and state officials met at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway on Monday to announce a $1 million federal grant for MaineHealth to expand access to maternal health services in rural Maine. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health Resources and Services Administration...
WMTW
Heat, humidity will peak Tuesday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
