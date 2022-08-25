ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WMTW

Maine man accused of stealing a car with woman, baby in the backseat

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Maine man accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and infant inside faced a judge Monday afternoon. David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, faces four felony charges, including two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct.
HAMPTON, NH

