Netflix has pulled the plug on Resident Evil after one season. As reported by Deadline, the streaming giant has decided not to renew the series for a second season. Based on the popular video game franchise, the Resident Evil series didn’t deliver the goods when it came to viewership numbers or positive ratings. The show garnered a poor 27% audience approval score and 55% critic approval rating. When the series debuted on Netflix this past July, it was No.2 on the Netflix Top 10 list with 72.7 million hours viewed, in competition with Stranger Things 4, which was the most streamed title that same week with 102.3 million hours viewed. Unfortunately, Resident Evil 1 fell off the Top 10 list after three weeks.

