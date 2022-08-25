Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Hulu’s The Kardashians, Paramount+’s On The Come Up and Netflix’s Manifest Season 4. Roku makes its foray into original programming with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Nov. 4. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) takes on the role of the iconic American singer who became famous for parody versions of popular songs. Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) plays pop star Madonna, Quinta Brunson plays media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Rainn Wilson (The Office) plays Dr. Demento.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Netflix sued for defamation by real Rachel Williams over Inventing Anna series
Former Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over its series Inventing Anna.The journalist filed a lawsuit on Monday (29 August) claiming that she was falsely depicted in the drama as “unethical,” “greedy,” “snobbish” and “disloyal.”Williams was a friend of the con artist and fraudster Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress – Anna Delvey – to access the upper echelons of the New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.Williams was defrauded out of $62k (£52.9k) and wrote a Vanity Fair article and a book about the experience. The...
AdWeek
Rap Star Latto Debuts Reimagined Burger King Crown During MTV VMAs
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Award shows provide an ideal, highly publicized stage for immovable fashion statements. Burger King and “Big Energy” performer Latto are all...
RELATED PEOPLE
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Resident Evil After 1 Season
Netflix has pulled the plug on Resident Evil after one season. As reported by Deadline, the streaming giant has decided not to renew the series for a second season. Based on the popular video game franchise, the Resident Evil series didn’t deliver the goods when it came to viewership numbers or positive ratings. The show garnered a poor 27% audience approval score and 55% critic approval rating. When the series debuted on Netflix this past July, it was No.2 on the Netflix Top 10 list with 72.7 million hours viewed, in competition with Stranger Things 4, which was the most streamed title that same week with 102.3 million hours viewed. Unfortunately, Resident Evil 1 fell off the Top 10 list after three weeks.
AdWeek
House of the Dragon Continues to Light HBO Ratings on Fire
House of the Dragon is soaring in the ratings for HBO Max. On Sunday, Episode 2 of the Game of Thrones spinoff was up 2% from its debut, earning 10.2 million viewers domestically across HBO Max and linear telecasts, based on a combination of Nielsen and first-party data. HBO previously noted that Sunday night viewership for a series typically represents just 20-40% of the show’s total gross audience.
AdWeek
Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Could Cost Between $7 and $9 Per Month
Netflix’s new ad-supported tier could be as low as $7 a month. Bloomberg reports the streamer is considering pricing its ad-supported plan at $7 to $9 per month, which is half the price of its most popular standard plan. Under this tier, users would be treated to four minutes...
Comments / 0