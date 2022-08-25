Read full article on original website
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
September is just a few days away and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. The streamer recently revealed the full list of titles making their way to its roster over the course of the next month, including highly anticipated originals and beloved films. There's quite a lot for Amazon subscribers to look forward to in the coming weeks.
The Story of Netflix
On August 29, 2022 Netflix turned 25 years old. As we enter our mid-twenties, it’s time we give credit to the ones who got us here. Thanks to you, the FANS for making Netflix what it is today. Featuring Matt Buechele Ikorodu Bois Dewayne Pinkney Landon Johnson Pierre-Émile Lemieux-Venne Maisa Silva Alexia Twister.
Today's Wordle 437 answer and hint: Tuesday, August 30
Let me help you solve today's Wordle. Whether you're after a quick clue for the August 30 (437) puzzle, a few general tips, or you'd like today's answer in bolded capital letters, you'll find all of that and plenty more just below. I often worry the answer's going to be...
Good mourning Britain: how chillout music soundtracked the death of Diana
What was the soundtrack to Diana, Princess of Wales’s death? Surely Elton John’s Candle in the Wind 1997? After all, it’s the biggest-selling UK single of all time. But no: if you were listening to Radio 1 – and back in late summer 1997, tens of millions still were – the musical backdrop to Diana’s death was downbeat trip-hop and ambient techno. It was Apollo 440. It was the Sabres of Paradise. It was the Aloof. It was chillout music.
She-Hulk Star Reveals Character's Fake Name From Auditions
Marvel Studios loves to keep its secrets, including from actors in auditions. In the case of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Steve Coulter, the character of Holden Holliway was disguised as a character named, "Nicholson," during the actor's audition process. In fact, the audition was so secretive that Coulter went into it playing the role a bit more seriously than the casting director was looking for and he landed the part of being the "H" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "GLK&H" after doing things a bit lighter with a second audition.
One Piece Staff Addresses Big Error with Zoro's Bounty
One Piece is back with a new chapter this week, and creator Eiichiro Oda is still bringing the heat post-Wano. Right now, the Straw Hat crew is getting ready for its next journey, and it will take them a place they've never gone before. Of course, the whole gang is going, and Zoro is on a high following his fight with Big Mom. But when it comes to his new bounty, well – it seems the staff behind One Piece made a little mistake.
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
Futurama Reboot Episode Titles Officially Revealed
Fry, Leela, Bender, and the other crew members of the Planet Express are being saved from cancellation once again as Hulu announced earlier this year that Futurama was returning with new episodes on its streaming service. While a release date for the Matt Groening series has yet to be confirmed at this point, the episode titles for the return of this beloved animated series have arrived online, giving us an idea of what these quirky animated characters will be up to.
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
One Piece Unveils Bounties for Mihawk, Crocodile
One Piece has kept busy since its return from a summer hiatus, and things are heating up as fans expected. Creator Eiichiro Oda is moving into their final act at long last, after all. This means the status quo is being set across the Grand Line, and that is why we've finally learned the bounties of Mihawk and Crocodile.
Hocus Pocus 2 Director Teases Honoring Binx in a "Fun" Way
The first teaser for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 featured an adorable black cat, leading some fans to think the spirit of Thackery Binx could be returning in feline form, and while it has since been confirmed that Binx is largely absent from the adventure, director Anne Fletcher recently confirmed that the character will still be addressed in a "fun" way. While the sequel has revived the Sanderson sisters as well as the zombified Billy Butcherson, the sequel seems to be shifting focus to a new generation of characters, with the heroes of the original film confirmed to be absent from the new film. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30th.
Twisted Metal TV Series Wraps Filming
The Twisted Metal TV series has wrapped production on its first season. For those unaware, Twisted Metal is one of the most iconic PlayStation franchises out there thanks to its edgy tone and aesthetic, memorable characters, and incredibly fun vehicular combat. Unfortunately, Twisted Metal hasn't had a new game since the PlayStation 3, largely leaving one of PlayStation's most prominent franchises in the dust. With that said, rumor has it that a new game is on the way and could be used to at least partially promote Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series in some capacity. As of right now, no one knows if the game is even real, let alone when it could release, but we do have new information about the live-action TV series.
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "The Rogue Prince"
WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... The second episode of HBO's House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," starts off with a haunting scene on the beach, showing a slew of dead sailors being eaten by a wave of crabs. There's no immediate context to the scene, but it looms large over the rest of the episode's events and sets up a pretty satisfying payoff at the end.
Tales of TWD Showrunner Plans Whisperers Origin Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Dee" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Here's Hera (Anne Beyer), alpha of the Whisperers before Alpha (Samantha Morton). After episodes of The Walking Dead flashed back to show Alpha and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) at the onset of the apocalypse, later revealing how they met Beta (Ryan Hurst), this week's chapter of the anthology series delved into the origins of "Mama" Dee (Morton). When chaos breaks out on the bayou riverboat where Dee and Lydia lived for a year after being holed up in a basement in Baltimore, "Dee" doesn't end with a scream — but a whisper.
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look at Billy Butcherson Return
The upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 won't only feature the return of the treacherous Sanderson sisters, but will also see their former henchman Billy Butcherson rising out of the grave, once again played by Doug Jones. While Billy wasn't in the first teaser for the new film, Entertainment Weekly has shared the first official look at Billy, and given that he's been dead for hundreds of years, he looks almost identical to how he last looked when he eventually turned on Winifred Sanderson, with the new film set to showcase him as a hero more than a threat. Check out the new look at Billy Butcherson below before Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30th.
