The Twisted Metal TV series has wrapped production on its first season. For those unaware, Twisted Metal is one of the most iconic PlayStation franchises out there thanks to its edgy tone and aesthetic, memorable characters, and incredibly fun vehicular combat. Unfortunately, Twisted Metal hasn't had a new game since the PlayStation 3, largely leaving one of PlayStation's most prominent franchises in the dust. With that said, rumor has it that a new game is on the way and could be used to at least partially promote Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series in some capacity. As of right now, no one knows if the game is even real, let alone when it could release, but we do have new information about the live-action TV series.

