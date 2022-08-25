Read full article on original website
Healthline
Can Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Be Seen in the Eyes?
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s start to occur many years before early symptoms, such as memory loss and trouble retaining new information, begin to show. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s. However, early detection can help prepare you for...
Healthline
What Symptoms Does Hypercholesterolemia Cause?
Hypercholesterolemia means you have higher-than-normal cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is a waxy substance with several functions, including making hormones and vitamins. Excessive amounts of cholesterol can be harmful to your body because they can collect on blood vessel walls, causing problems with blood flow. Hypercholesterolemia can be due to genetic mutations...
Healthline
Diabetic Amyotrophy: How to Treat This Rare Disorder of Diabetes Nerve Damage
If you live with diabetes, you may be familiar with the more commonly mentioned diabetes complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, and lower limb amputations (to name a few), but you may not be as familiar with a disorder of diabetes nerve damage called diabetic amyotrophy. This...
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
moneytalksnews.com
Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?
Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
The post How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia
An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
MedPage Today
Herpes Viruses Linked to Brain Changes
Symptomatic herpes viruses were linked with several neurologic and cognitive features, but not with Alzheimer's disease processes, a longitudinal cohort study showed. Among older adults who mainly were cognitively normal, herpes virus infection was associated with accelerated tissue loss in brain white matter over time, particularly in the temporal lobe, according to Keenan Walker, PhD, of the NIH National Institute on Aging in Baltimore, and colleagues.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
verywellhealth.com
Dry Mouth: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Dry mouth occurs when the body doesn't produce enough saliva, which causes a parched and uncomfortable feeling in the mouth. It is especially common in older adults, whose bodies produce less saliva. Continuous dry mouth can be a sign of an underlying health concern, and untreated dry mouth can lead...
Medical News Today
Are night sweats a sign of alcohol withdrawal?
Alcohol can cause night sweats in some people. Night sweats occur because alcohol can affect the nervous system and how the body regulates and senses body temperature, blood pressure, and heart activity. Night sweats may also result from alcohol withdrawal or alcohol intolerance. For people who already experience night sweats,...
Want to Age Well? Improve Your Balance With This 5-Minute Foot-Mobility Sequence
Foot mobility is crucial for optimal balance and stability... especially for older adults. Try these foot mobility exercises to level up your strength.
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cancer Cells Into Normal Cells
A mechanism is discovered that explains how cancer cells transform into normal, harmless ones. A recent study explains how changing the chemical modifications, or so-called epigenetics, of a specific type of leukemia cell’s genetic material, the messenger RNA, leads to the transformation of highly proliferative leukemia cells into normal cells that no longer multiply.
GERD (acid reflux): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach contents passes backwards into the esophagus (throat), causing symptoms such as belching, bloating and nausea after eating. Usually, the lower esophageal sphincter prevents this from happening, but when this sphincter is put under pressure and partially digested food and stomach acid floods into your throat, it causes a burning sensation.
