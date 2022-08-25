ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal’s club-record £72m signing Nicolas Pépé joins Nice on loan

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Nice has confirmed that Nicolas Pépé has joined the club on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The deal will not include a purchase option.

Pépé joined Arsenal from Lille in a £72 million move in 2019, which still makes him the club’s most expensive signing.

But the winger has so far failed to live up to the massive expectations during his time in north London.

The 27-year-old has scored 27 goals in 112 appearances for the Gunners over three seasons. That return isn’t altogether terrible but when considering the huge fee the Gunners paid, plus the fact he had 22 goals in his final season with Lille alone, it’s clear that Arsenal would have expected more.

Nice will hope that a return to France will reinvigorate Pépé, with the club sitting on just two points through its first three Ligue 1 games.

