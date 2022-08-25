ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Vivica A. Fox hasn’t talked to Jada Pinkett Smith after criticizing her response to Oscars slap

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

It seems Vivica A. Fox has changed her perspective on the controversial Oscars slap , after sharing her thoughts about it in June, and criticizing Jada Pinkett Smith’s response to the incident, during an interview at The Wendy Williams Show. The Hollywood star now says that Will Smith deserves a second chance.

“I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, and that’s my feelings,” she previously said when she was asked about the situation.

Fans of the actress remember that Jada and Vivica co-starred in the 1996 films ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Set It Off.’

And while she admitted that she has yet to talk with Jada following her interview in June, she talked about her friendship with her and Will, at the premiere of ‘The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure’ in California.

“Listen, I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized,” she said, adding that she thinks “they’re just really going through a season of healing right now.”

She concluded by saying that she hopes “that we can all move forward from the incident and learn that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage.“

