India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
The Equalizer - Episode 3.01 - Boom - Press Release

“Boom.” – In the aftermath of her abduction, the walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her, on the third season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 2 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
House of the Dragon - The Rogue Prince - Review: The Order of Things

The Rogue Prince starts off with the return of the much-beloved Game of Thrones theme song, this time with a much bloodier intro sequence, subtly flowing its way through the Targaryen bloodline. It's nostalgic music for sure, and while it wouldn't have been easy to surpass those particular set of notes, I was left longing for a differnet, if not slightly altered, version of the theme.
FBI - Episode 5.01 - Hero...

The team pivots when their sting operation to secure a massive bomb from an illegal broker leads them to discover that the device is already in the wrong hands. Also, Jubal’s promise to be present at his son’s birthday party is put to the test as the case continues to heat up.
The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
Chesapeake Shores - Night and Day - Review

This season really started off by focussing on two main storylines, leaving the others behind. Especially this episode I really missed to see what the others were up to. How are David and Jess handling the situation with the press at their B&B, and where are Kevin and Sarah? I am starting to wonder if the gast has gotten too big to really cover and tell what they want. On a positive note, one of my favourite moments this episode was when Caitlyn asked Connor about being popular in middle school.
