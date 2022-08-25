Read full article on original website
Related
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Woman Demands Divorce After 'Repulsive' Comment Made by Husband
Marriage is a massive commitment to make, and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
The Equalizer - Episode 3.01 - Boom - Press Release
“Boom.” – In the aftermath of her abduction, the walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her, on the third season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 2 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com
House of the Dragon - The Rogue Prince - Review: The Order of Things
The Rogue Prince starts off with the return of the much-beloved Game of Thrones theme song, this time with a much bloodier intro sequence, subtly flowing its way through the Targaryen bloodline. It's nostalgic music for sure, and while it wouldn't have been easy to surpass those particular set of notes, I was left longing for a differnet, if not slightly altered, version of the theme.
spoilertv.com
FBI - Episode 5.01 - Hero...
The team pivots when their sting operation to secure a massive bomb from an illegal broker leads them to discover that the device is already in the wrong hands. Also, Jubal’s promise to be present at his son’s birthday party is put to the test as the case continues to heat up.
The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World
Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Rudest Things You Can Do On A Group Trip
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while traveling with old and new friends.
Don't Even Think About Putting Ketchup On A Hot Dog
Even Barack Obama says no one past the age of 8 should do it.
spoilertv.com
Chesapeake Shores - Night and Day - Review
This season really started off by focussing on two main storylines, leaving the others behind. Especially this episode I really missed to see what the others were up to. How are David and Jess handling the situation with the press at their B&B, and where are Kevin and Sarah? I am starting to wonder if the gast has gotten too big to really cover and tell what they want. On a positive note, one of my favourite moments this episode was when Caitlyn asked Connor about being popular in middle school.
If You Miss Your Old Job, 'Boomeranging' Might Be In Order
There is a small but significant number of people who quit a job only to return to it – but it's not always smart.
Comments / 0