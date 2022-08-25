This season really started off by focussing on two main storylines, leaving the others behind. Especially this episode I really missed to see what the others were up to. How are David and Jess handling the situation with the press at their B&B, and where are Kevin and Sarah? I am starting to wonder if the gast has gotten too big to really cover and tell what they want. On a positive note, one of my favourite moments this episode was when Caitlyn asked Connor about being popular in middle school.

