Pittsburgh, PA

Ike Taylor says he's going to be a scout for the Steelers

 4 days ago

Former Steelers cornerback and two-time Super Bowl Champion Ike Taylor says he’s going to be a scout for Pittsburgh.

Taylor mentioned the news on the Pat McAfee show Thursday afternoon.

“I’m [going to] wind up being a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers . . . I’m going to be working for the ‘Burgh, for Sixburgh,” said Taylor.

Taylor admitted he spent three weeks with the organization during Training Camp.

Asked if he was being real, Taylor said, “this is real baby.”

Taylor called the job a dream come true and that he has been involved in the business side since his playing days.

I think I as one of the first active players to be in the draft room on draft day,” said Taylor. “like I understood the business side of it, during draft day Mr.
Rooney, Coach [Tomlin], and the Rooney family and Kevin Colbert at the time, they allowed me to sit in draft day meeting and on draft day.”

Taylor joked they would tell him to leave when they were going to draft a cornerback and then let him back in.

McAfee said it is great news and another example the Steelers welcoming back alumni to work for the organization.

Taylor said he just needs to learn the grading system and what the Steelers are looking for and he’ll be good to go.

Taylor added that he’s ready to go get the Steelers, “some dawgs.”

