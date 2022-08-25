Celebration Pointe and the Florida Gators to restart popular Friday night “Chomp The Block” parties before every Gator home Football Game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, August 28, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers were dispatched to Wawa (1614 W. University Ave) after an employee reported a suspect stealing, making threats, and damaging store property. The employee provided a description of the suspect. A responding officer observed a suspect matching the description at the 1300 block of W. University Ave. The suspect was identified by the witness as the person who stole from the store. The suspect, a 33-year-old male, was taken into custody and placed under arrest. After being placed in handcuffs, the arrestee pulled away and ran. Officers immediately gave chase and he was apprehended a short distance away. The arrestee was in possession of various suspected narcotics, including a white powdery substance.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO