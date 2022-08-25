Celebration Pointe and the Florida Gators to restart popular Friday night “Chomp The Block” parties before every Gator home Football Game

Read full article on original website
Homeless man arrested for throwing rock at passing car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David Allen Dunson, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was in his SUV, stopped in traffic at the intersection of SW Archer Road...
District again offering free homework help, tutoring through Beyond the Bell program
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools’ free after-school tutoring/homework help service will launch this afternoon, Monday, August 29. The Beyond the Bell program, which was established during the last school year, offers online support to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Elementary students will be able to access the program from 3 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in language arts, math, science, and social studies. Middle and high school sessions will run 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for language arts and math and on Tuesdays and Thursdays for science and social studies.
Commissioner Ken Cornell Appointed to Four Florida Association of Counties Committees
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell has been tapped by the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) to serve on four policy committees, including the FAC Presidents Select Committee on Broadband as well as the Federal Affairs, Water, and Health and Safety committees. FAC’s standing committees are...
Mebane Middle School student brings firearm to school
ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the Mebane Middle School resource officer was notified by a teacher, who was notified by a student, that a student was in possession of a firearm inside his backpack while on the school campus. The school was placed into lockdown shortly after receiving this information.
RTS gets $300k from State for electric buses
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated another step in the state’s efforts to modernize public transit and reduce air pollutants caused by diesel emissions. Through the Volkswagen settlement, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is awarding more than $68 million that will secure 227 electric transit buses in 13 counties statewide that will replace existing diesel transit buses in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. The grants include $300,000 for the City of Gainesville Regional Transit Service to purchase four buses.
Concept Companies and Lacerta Therapeutics form a Strategic Partnership Around Facilities Expansion and Financing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Concept Companies, a national commercial real estate developer with a specialty across multiple asset classes including science and technology, and Lacerta Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the AAV gene therapy space, today announced a strategic collaboration providing Lacerta with access to financing to support expansion of operations and new facilities. The financing is being provided via Agility Venture Capital, the funding arm of Concept Companies.
Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
SFPD looking for suspect in spray painting of patrol car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College Police Department (SFPD) is seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect who spray-painted one of their patrol cars yesterday in front of Blount Hall (401 NW 6th Street) after being asked to leave the premises. The suspect fled the area on a black bicycle.
4-H Online Enrollment Begins September 1
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce that 2022-2023 4-H online enrollment begins September 1, 2022. The Alachua County 4-H Program is offered by Mary Lee Sale, 4-H Youth Development Agent. 4-H enrollment opens for the 2022-2023 year for youths aged 5-18...
Homeless man arrested for hitting Subway employee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sam Kirtan Shinkman, 29, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly hitting an employee of the Subway at 203 NE 39th Avenue. The employee at the store told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Shinkman came into the...
Wanted career offender found hiding in plastic bin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tevin Octavius Campbell, 31, was arrested early yesterday morning following an anonymous report of a wanted person at an apartment in Phoenix. When Gainesville Police Department officers arrived, they knocked on the door and made several loud announcements; they reported that they could hear movement inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door. A woman eventually answered the door and reportedly said Campbell wasn’t there. The officers asked all the occupants of the apartment to come outside, then made more announcements asking Campbell to surrender, including an announcement that a K-9 would be sent into the apartment.
18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
20-year-old on probation charged with possession of firearm and drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ajaquan Malik Walker, 20, was arrested early this morning in Linton Oaks for possession of a firearm and drugs; he was on probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in connection with a shooting at Pavilion on 62nd in February.
Narcan administered to two GPD officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, August 28, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers were dispatched to Wawa (1614 W. University Ave) after an employee reported a suspect stealing, making threats, and damaging store property. The employee provided a description of the suspect. A responding officer observed a suspect matching the description at the 1300 block of W. University Ave. The suspect was identified by the witness as the person who stole from the store. The suspect, a 33-year-old male, was taken into custody and placed under arrest. After being placed in handcuffs, the arrestee pulled away and ran. Officers immediately gave chase and he was apprehended a short distance away. The arrestee was in possession of various suspected narcotics, including a white powdery substance.
