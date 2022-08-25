ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Beto O'Rourke speaks on abortions, Texas border in interview

AUSTIN, Texas - Beto O'Rourke was in Houston, August 25, just before leaving the campaign trail after getting sick. On August 28, in a pre-recorded interview for "Texas: The Issue Is," the democrat gubernatorial candidate was on TV in three of the Lone Star State's top markets. O'Rourke, in the...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas mass shooting victims, families join March for Our Lives rally to demand action on gun safety

AUSTIN, Texas - March for Our Lives is again gathering at the steps of the Texas State Capitol demanding action on gun safety in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. The organization is rallying with the parents whose children were killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, as well as survivors from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School and youth activists from across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Visiting River Parishes in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana area that spans both banks of the Mississippi River known as River Parishes a year ago. Despite sustaining massive damage, most major tourist attractions, restaurants, and shops are reopen. Louisiana's River Parishes Tourist Commission Executive Director Jay Robicheaux has more.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox7austin.com

Explainer: How flash floods happen in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The flooding rains we saw last week were caused by thunderstorms. But why did these storms bring flash flooding, while others over the rest of the week didn't?. The thunderstorms that caused the flash flooding were tropical beasts. The amount of moisture available to these storms was nearly twice as much as what Austin normally sees. It was all due to a weak cold front and moisture from decaying tropical systems. Both created a very effective heavy rain machine throughout Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Health
fox7austin.com

State Fair of Texas announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Award winners

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas revealed the winners of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. In the Best Taste - Savory category, the winner was the Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes. It includes fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples rolled in a wonton...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Brushy Creek continues to overflow following downpour in Wilco

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Saturday night’s downpour in Williamson County was still causing headaches Monday night, as Brushy Creek continues to overflow its banks. "We're in a drought. We haven't seen rain in quite a long time. And all of a sudden we have an abundance of it," said Cpl. David Amidon of the Cedar Park Police Department.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Texans#Abortion Laws#Prison#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court
fox7austin.com

Rainy week forecasted, isolated spotty showers expected today

AUSTIN, Texas - A rainy week ahead! We are tracking two lows, a slow-moving front, and tropical moisture heading for Texas. When you add it all up you will get multiple rounds of rain this week. The isolated to spotty showers will start later today coming in from the Gulf...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

NY bans sale of cans of whipped cream to those under 21 years old

NEW YORK - Store owners are being warned about a little-known law prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers to people under the age of 21 in New York. The law went into effect in November 2021, but few people are aware of it being on the books. The legislation...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy