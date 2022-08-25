Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A judge began hearing evidence Monday to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two men who were described as leaders of...
Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa
The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
Daily attendance record almost set at Minnesota State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing and fairgoers are turning up in big numbers for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. According to the State Fair, attendance on Friday, August 26 came up a few thousand people short of setting a new daily attendance record for the first Friday of the fair.
SNAP to expand number of Minnesota families eligible for food assistance
(ABC 6 News) – More Minnesota families that are struggling with grocery bills and putting food on the table will soon be able to get some help through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Starting on September 1, eligibility will expand to an additional 1,400 households as the program’s...
USDA gives Minnesota nearly $3.5 million, connecting schools to farmers
For the first time, the United States Department of Agriculture is giving Minnesota money to put towards connecting local farmers with schools. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will receive around $3.46 million dollars to help schools include local produce, meat and dairy in their school lunches through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. Minnesota is the first state in the nation to take part in the new initiative.
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.
A gorgeous day at the Fair
Get ready for a string of days that are desirable to go to the Minnesota State Fair. Morning, mid-day or evening, all will be great. Let’s break down Tuesday. There’s a breeze out of the northwest. A gust could reach 25 mph but generally it won’t be thought of as a windy day. Temperatures are very comfortable. We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s in St. Paul.
Saturday Storms Recap
Flooding was worse farther southeast, and severe weather was more significant up by the Twin Cities, but we didn’t completely miss out. Despite the only severe thunderstorm warning taking place in Dodge County, it was in Oronoco in northern Olmsted County that saw damage to trees and powerlines. Rainfall...
