Laramie, WY

Y95 Country

Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?

Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Heads Up, Laramie! You Might Hear Cannon Fire Tomorrow

Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!

The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND

Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Aug 20-26]

Hey Laramie, in case you missed some of the news that was happening this week, here is a brief recap! Mostly news weather, so keep an eye out on them so you can stay safe, and prepare, if needed!. Wyoming's First Monkey Pox Case Identified. Oh no, the Wyoming Department...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Best Fall Desserts – That Goes Beyond Pumpkin Spice

Hey Laramie, with Starbucks releasing their Pumpkin Spiced Latte earlier this week, it is official that the Fall or "Pumpkin Spice" Season is back. But don't you think Fall is just more than Pumpkin Spice Latte? Let's "spice things up" and go beyond Pumpkin Spice Latte for desserts. Here are...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Tackle Hunger Food Drive is Back!

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie

Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!

I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming.

