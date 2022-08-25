Chemical spill cleanup begins after Turnpike crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today’s early crash on the Turnpike caused a massive chemical spill, which is currently being responded to.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is currently responding to the chemical spill that resulted from a tractor trailer crash early this morning. They are attempting to recover the road surface by shutting down a section of the Turnpike in Fayette County.

A preliminary assessment found that the truck was hauling around twelve 275-gallon totes of Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent.

An environmental contractor is onsite to oversee the area. They are inspecting and remediating the crash site while how much was spilled can be determined.

Staff from the WVDEP’s Emergency Response, Environmental Enforcement, and Hazardous Waste sections are also onsite, monitoring the situation. Approximately nine miles of Paint Creek has been potentially impacted and fish kill has already been observed.

Both the State Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the Division of Natural Resources (DNR) have been notified.

The DHHR has alerted all drinking water intakes downstream of the spill and DNR will conduct a fish assessment once remediation is complete.

“We have been and will continue to coordinate with other state agencies and local first responders to ensure the site and impacted areas are cleaned up as soon as possible.” WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward

According to the WVDOT, the accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.

