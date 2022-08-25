ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Chemical spill cleanup begins after Turnpike crash

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyrCi_0hVNOCu200

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) Today’s early crash on the Turnpike caused a massive chemical spill, which is currently being responded to.

NATIONAL: Uvalde school board votes unanimously to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo

Below are pictures of the current cleanup:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p06kt_0hVNOCu200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXiSg_0hVNOCu200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UIwf_0hVNOCu200
ORIGINAL STORY: Tractor-trailer accident leaves roads closed, detours

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is currently responding to the chemical spill that resulted from a tractor trailer crash early this morning. They are attempting to recover the road surface by shutting down a section of the Turnpike in Fayette County.

A preliminary assessment found that the truck was hauling around twelve 275-gallon totes of Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent.

An environmental contractor is onsite to oversee the area. They are inspecting and remediating the crash site while how much was spilled can be determined.

SLOW DOWN: Raleigh County schools starting

Staff from the WVDEP’s Emergency Response, Environmental Enforcement, and Hazardous Waste sections are also onsite, monitoring the situation. Approximately nine miles of Paint Creek has been potentially impacted and fish kill has already been observed.

Both the State Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the Division of Natural Resources (DNR) have been notified.

The DHHR has alerted all drinking water intakes downstream of the spill and DNR will conduct a fish assessment once remediation is complete.

“We have been and will continue to coordinate with other state agencies and local first responders to ensure the site and impacted areas are cleaned up as soon as possible.”

WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward
ANIMAL ABUSE: WV couple charged with abusing 15 animals

According to the WVDOT, the accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Road reopens following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Flood victim says additional assistance is needed

SMITHERS, WV (WVNS)– A Smithers flood victim said some property owners in the area have received no aid in cleaning up their flooded properties, following a flash flood on August 16, 2022. The flood destroyed properties and caused damage inside homes, residents reported earlier. Rod Fox, who owns two properties on Cannelton Hollow Road in […]
SMITHERS, WV
wchstv.com

Community members worry about well water after Paint Creek spill

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a tractor trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike and a leaking cleaning solution contaminated portions of nearby Paint Creek, several residents said they are unsure if they may use their well water. "Who's going to help us?" Collinsdale resident Melissa White said....
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Fayette County, WV
Accidents
woay.com

Temporary closures and delays in New River Gorge National Park and Reserve

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces temporary delays and closures in two areas of the park as contractors perform work in preparation for upcoming road repairs. The Glade Creek Campground will close at noon on Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9. In addition, construction crews will close the road to vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians from the Grandview Sandbar Campground down to the Glade Creek Campground.
GLEN JEAN, WV
WVNS

Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saves the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV K-9 Unit killed in action laid to rest

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Axel, the West Virginia K-9 Unit killed in action on Saturday was buried yesterday, August 28, 2022. Slain Charleston Police Department K9 Axel, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night was taken to Cooke’s Funeral Home in Nitro, Sunday afternoon, in order to be buried. Police departments and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Hazardous Waste#Fish Kill#Traffic Accident#Chemical#Uvalde School Board#Dhhr#Dnr
wchsnetwork.com

Turnpike back to normal following Thursday highway-closing crash

MAHAN, W.Va. — The north-south traffic flowing through southern West Virginia was back to where it belongs Friday with the reopening of the West Virginia Turnpike following a long closure Thursday in Fayette County. Roads south of U.S. Route 60 felt the brunt of the 18-hour shutdown that occurred...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

A tractor-trailer accident causes road closures and detours

UPDATE: 8:45 A.M. — The West Virginia Turnpike remains closed after a tractor-trailer accident. More information has been released on the accident. The tractor-trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County and was carrying hazardous chemicals. The accident happened just after midnight on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash is blocking both northbound and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVDOT hiring for Human Resources Positions

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is now actively hiring Human Resources personnel, and there may be something that might be the right fit for you. The Human Resources Division is scheduled to hosting a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at 1340 Smith […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSAZ

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fall allergies hitting hard

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A rainy summer has kept allergies away longer than usual this year, but allergy season is once again upon us. Plants are flowering and pollen is in the air, which for many of us means allergies are hitting hard this time of year. Doctor Mina Botross with the Robert C. Byrd […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy