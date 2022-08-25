"Eat Fresh." This has long been Subway's motto, a promise to the consumer that they are eating a sandwich made with only the freshest meats and ingredients. For the cynics out there, this "promise" is nothing but hot air and sleazy marketing. While we can't say that they are 100% correct, Subway has found itself in hot water regarding the supposed "freshness" and quality of its ingredients. One of the chain's biggest debacles involved the 2021 claim that Subway's tuna wasn't actually tuna, but instead a combination of various animal proteins with very little tuna (via CBS News). In 2020, the Ireland Supreme Court ruled that Subway's bread (the one that is supposedly baked fresh each day) wasn't "real bread" (via NBC News). Instead, the bread was more or less a "confectionary" due to the high sugar content.

