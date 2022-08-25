SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Clevinger came to the San Diego Padres from Cleveland, so he knows a thing or two about rain delays. He did a beautiful job weathering not one but two unusual stoppages Monday night. Brandon Drury hit a two-run homer in the first inning and later added an RBI single, leading Clevinger and the Padres past the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in a game that included a pair of delays due to an injured umpire and an electrical issue. “This was a very frequent occurrence, but it was rain,” Clevinger said about his nearly five seasons in Cleveland. “It was either rain on the forecast or rain happening.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO