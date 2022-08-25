Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Phillies Star Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper speaks his mind on Rob Thomson, the young players, and Joe Girardi.
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
Garrett Mitchell making majors debut with Brewers Sunday
Garrett Mitchell will make the first start of his majors career with the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield for Sunday's game while Tyrone Taylor takes the afternoon off. Mitchell was batting .343 with a .901 OPS through 73...
Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Austin Slater out of Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is not starting in Monday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Slater will rest against his intrastate competition after Mike Yastrzemski was moved to center field and Luis Gonzalez was positioned in right. Per Baseball Savant on 164 batted balls this season, Slater has...
Padres leave Luis Campusano off Monday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Luis Campusano in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Campusano will sit Monday night's game out while Austin Nola takes over at catcher and bats ninth against the Giants. Campusano has made 17 plate appearances so far this season,...
Padres leave Trent Grisham off Monday night lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Trent Grisham in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Grisham will take the evening off as Ha-Seong Kim rejoins the starting lineup at shortstop and hits leadoff for the Padres. Jurickson Profar will take over for Grisham in left field, Josh Bell will slot in at designated hitter, Brandon Drury will handle first base, and Jake Cronenworth will move from shortstop to second base.
Corbin Carroll takes over right field for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carroll will make his MLB debut after Daulton Varsho was benched in Arizona. In a matchup versus Philadelphia's lefty Ranger Suarez, Carroll's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
Drury homers, drives in 3 as Padres hold off Giants 6-5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Clevinger came to the San Diego Padres from Cleveland, so he knows a thing or two about rain delays. He did a beautiful job weathering not one but two unusual stoppages Monday night. Brandon Drury hit a two-run homer in the first inning and later added an RBI single, leading Clevinger and the Padres past the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in a game that included a pair of delays due to an injured umpire and an electrical issue. “This was a very frequent occurrence, but it was rain,” Clevinger said about his nearly five seasons in Cleveland. “It was either rain on the forecast or rain happening.”
Cal Raleigh catching for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
Pittsburgh puts Tyler Heineman at catcher Monday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Tyler Heineman as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Heineman will handle catching duties and bat ninth Monday while Jason Delay sits. Heineman has averaged 4.3 fantasy points per game so far this season and has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel.
White Sox starting Leury Garcia at third base on Saturday night
Chicago White Sox utility-man Leury Garcia is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia will operate the hot corner after Josh Harrison was rested at home versus Diamondbacks' righty Merrill Kelly. numberFire's models project Garcia to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday night lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models proejct Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Astros position David Hensley at shortstop on Saturday night
Houston Astros infielder David Hensley is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Hensley will take over the shortstop position after Jeremy Pena was left on the bench. In a matchup versus Orioles' righty Dean Kremer, numberFire's models project Hensley to score 6.9 FanDuel points.
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett batting sixth on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garrett will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Ketel Marte moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garett for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
