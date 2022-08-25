ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

J.P. Crawford sitting for Seattle on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Crawford will move to the bench on Sunday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Garrett Mitchell making majors debut with Brewers Sunday

Garrett Mitchell will make the first start of his majors career with the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield for Sunday's game while Tyrone Taylor takes the afternoon off. Mitchell was batting .343 with a .901 OPS through 73...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup

New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jordan Lyles
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Padres leave Trent Grisham off Monday night lineup

The San Diego Padres did not list Trent Grisham in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Grisham will take the evening off as Ha-Seong Kim rejoins the starting lineup at shortstop and hits leadoff for the Padres. Jurickson Profar will take over for Grisham in left field, Josh Bell will slot in at designated hitter, Brandon Drury will handle first base, and Jake Cronenworth will move from shortstop to second base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Padres leave Luis Campusano off Monday lineup

The San Diego Padres did not list Luis Campusano in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Campusano will sit Monday night's game out while Austin Nola takes over at catcher and bats ninth against the Giants. Campusano has made 17 plate appearances so far this season,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Alcantara will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez will hit eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Victor Caratini hits the bench. Narvaez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy points against the Cubs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Leury Garcia at third base on Saturday night

Chicago White Sox utility-man Leury Garcia is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia will operate the hot corner after Josh Harrison was rested at home versus Diamondbacks' righty Merrill Kelly. numberFire's models project Garcia to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday

New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

