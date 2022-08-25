Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
‘Sculpture Space’ art center in Utica vandalized, left in ruins
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica in ruins on Sunday, August 28, destroying equipment, property, and charity-donated artwork. Sculpture Space announced the devastation early morning on Monday, August 29 on their Facebook page. According to the post, the...
informnny.com
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
informnny.com
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by...
informnny.com
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi’s capital city
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother’s back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28. Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
informnny.com
Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in and around Mississippi’s capital city were bracing for possible flooding as the Pearl River was approaching a crest after last week’s heavy rainfall. Officials said about 100 to 150 homes in the Jackson area could be impacted by Monday night. The...
informnny.com
Juvenile arrested in connection to Washington Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department stated that an arrest has been made in connection to the basketball game shooting that occurred on Washington Street in Utica on August 25. Around 6:10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, officers with UPD’s GIVE Unit stopped two men on the...
informnny.com
Juvenile gets felony gun charges in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a juvenile male has been given felony gun charges after a simple disturbance call that took place on August 28th. Around 5:10 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at an area near Utica’s Proctor Park after receiving reports of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
“It’s going to be a very tough game.” Dino Babers addresses media prior to season opener against Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday. The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.
informnny.com
‘Cuse names Captains
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse football team will have seven players don the ‘C’ on their jerseys for the 2022 season. Captains were decided by two team votes. Mikel Jones, Matthew Bergeron, Andre Szmyt had been elected earlier this offseason and they were joined this week by Garrett Shrader, Garrett Williams, Chris Elmore and Aaron Bolinsky.
Comments / 0