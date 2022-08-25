SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday. The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO