ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven FD’s Lt. Rankins awarded Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven firefighter who was severely injured in a deadly fire last year was recognized and awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Sunday evening.  The Heart Bible International University hosted the award ceremony and presented the recipients at the Hartford Marriott Hotel. The university chancellor said the event honored people who were […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bridgeport, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Society
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Bridgeport, CT
Society
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Bridgeport, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Society
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Yale New Haven Hospital#Culinary Schools#Food Drink#Racism#Ct#The U S Army#The Faculty Council
Mid-Hudson News Network

Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly

POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

In Photos: Stamford students head back to school

STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
STAMFORD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy