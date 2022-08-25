ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Third fatal crash in last two weeks reported in Morristown

By Hope McAlee, Greg Raucoules
 4 days ago

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died from a crash late Wednesday in Morristown , the third fatal traffic crash reported in the city since Aug. 13.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Enka Highway and I-81 around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the motorcycle was traveling south on Enka Highway when a semi-truck passed through the intersection.

THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County

Investigators said the motorcycle was braked and skidded into the back end of the truck before it fully cleared the intersection. Brian Marcum , 52, of Bybee, was killed in the crash.

No citations or criminal charges were issued after the accident. The THP report states that Marcum was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Hamblen County Superintendent Arnold Bunch said that Marcum was a teacher at Morristown-Hamblen High School West .

“Brian was a valuable member of our team and we are deeply saddened by his passing. He positively impacted every student and faculty member he encountered. Our thoughts, prayers and support are focused on the Marcum Family and our students and faculty as they go through this time of mourning,” he said.

TBI offers reward for arrest of suspect in Morristown toddler’s death

This marks the third fatal crash in Morristown since Aug. 13, when 18-year-old Isabel Martinez was killed in a crash on E. Morris Boulevard. Investigators are seeking a suspect an Aug. 20 crash that resulted in the death of an 18-month-old child.

