East Lansing, MI

Detroit Wing Co. is in East Lansing officially serving up signature wings

By Mikayla Temple
 4 days ago
Detroit Wing Company's newest location in East Lansing is officially open for business.

The wing restaurant opened at 437 east Grand River Ave. this week just in time to welcome students back to campus.

The company started in Eastpointe, Michigan in 2015 and has since expanded to over 30 locations across the state, including one in Lansing that opened last month.

They specialize in wings with 20 signature sauces and dry rubs from mild to hot made from scratch every day. They also carry vegetarian options and sides.

Owner of the new East Lansing location, Katie Marchiori, says she's excited to be open and the community has been great.

“I am an MSU alumni, so we’ve always wanted to get back here," Marchiori said. "I have kids that went through MSU, I have kids that are here now and just wanted to kind of give back to the community and Go Green!”

The restaurant will be holding a grand opening this Saturday at 11 a.m. and will have different deals going on for their wings.

Detroit Wing Co. East Lansing is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday's.

