Arkansas drivers named fifth most dangerous in US
A new study has ranked Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S.
$5M federal program to fund Arkansas abandoned gas and oil well clean-up
$5 million to Arkansas to support capping of orphaned oil and gas wells.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
5newsonline.com
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture designated 20 Arkansas counties as 'Primary Natural Disaster' areas
ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated 20 Arkansas counties as “Primary Natural Disaster” areas. This disaster designation allows the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be...
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Below is a timeline of events that...
kasu.org
COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern
For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Man arrested in Arkansas after 13-year-old dies in Florida hit and run
A man was arrested in Arkansas after a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Florida died in the hospital Sunday.
msn.com
Arkansas law enforcement warning of dangerous gun modification for mass shootings
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas is warning residents of a dangerous illegal gun modification that has found its way into the natural state. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News said officers of the Jonesboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop where a “Glock switch” was discovered.
talkbusiness.net
Energy officials tout benefits of Inflation Reduction Act; UA solar project announced
A new federal law that’s expected to impact climate change will extend or establish tax incentives for solar arrays, electric vehicles and U.S. manufacturers of solar array components, Arkansas energy officials said. On Friday (Aug. 26), the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association hosted a virtual event to highlight how the...
KTLO
Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime
Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
KSNB Local4
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
Active Tropics: Here’s how it could affect Arkansas
There have only been 3 named storms that never reached hurricane status. Now as we get into the most active part of the season tropical activity is heating up.
KTLO
Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power
Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store
Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week.
Arkansas man sentenced to prison for supporting a terrorist organization
He helped an Al Qa'ida group and was sentenced to prison.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold Front on the Way
A cold front will be dropping south across Arkansas through Tuesday with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Although, we not expecting a cool down behind the front, much drier air will filter into the Mid South allowing for more comfortable afternoons and cool overnight. Humidity and isolated showers...
