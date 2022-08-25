Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Crawford will move to the bench on Sunday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com
Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
Garrett Mitchell making majors debut with Brewers Sunday
Garrett Mitchell will make the first start of his majors career with the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield for Sunday's game while Tyrone Taylor takes the afternoon off. Mitchell was batting .343 with a .901 OPS through 73...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Padres leave Trent Grisham off Monday night lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Trent Grisham in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Grisham will take the evening off as Ha-Seong Kim rejoins the starting lineup at shortstop and hits leadoff for the Padres. Jurickson Profar will take over for Grisham in left field, Josh Bell will slot in at designated hitter, Brandon Drury will handle first base, and Jake Cronenworth will move from shortstop to second base.
numberfire.com
Padres leave Luis Campusano off Monday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Luis Campusano in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Campusano will sit Monday night's game out while Austin Nola takes over at catcher and bats ninth against the Giants. Campusano has made 17 plate appearances so far this season,...
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll takes over right field for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carroll will make his MLB debut after Daulton Varsho was benched in Arizona. In a matchup versus Philadelphia's lefty Ranger Suarez, Carroll's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Alcantara will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh puts Tyler Heineman at catcher Monday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Tyler Heineman as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Heineman will handle catching duties and bat ninth Monday while Jason Delay sits. Heineman has averaged 4.3 fantasy points per game so far this season and has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel.
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers Sunday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez will hit eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Victor Caratini hits the bench. Narvaez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy points against the Cubs.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez leading off for Washington on Sunday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hernandez will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Luis Garcia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
