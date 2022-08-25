ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azure Power Global Limited Stock Alert - Azure Power Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power Global" or the "Company") AZRE to determine whether the Company violated securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. INVESTORS OF AZURE...
MakerDAO Co-founder Recommends DAI-USD Depegging: 'No Option But To Prepare To Free Float Dai'

Rune Christensen says physical crackdowns on crypto can happen without notice. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen has reached out to the community in light of recent conversations of decoupling its native token from USD Coin USDC/USD amid the sanctioning of Tornado Cash to explain why free-floating Dai DAI/USD may be the only option for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
