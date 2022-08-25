Rune Christensen says physical crackdowns on crypto can happen without notice. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen has reached out to the community in light of recent conversations of decoupling its native token from USD Coin USDC/USD amid the sanctioning of Tornado Cash to explain why free-floating Dai DAI/USD may be the only option for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

