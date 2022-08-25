Read full article on original website
Azure Power Global Limited Stock Alert - Azure Power Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power Global" or the "Company") AZRE to determine whether the Company violated securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. INVESTORS OF AZURE...
MakerDAO Co-founder Recommends DAI-USD Depegging: 'No Option But To Prepare To Free Float Dai'
Rune Christensen says physical crackdowns on crypto can happen without notice. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen has reached out to the community in light of recent conversations of decoupling its native token from USD Coin USDC/USD amid the sanctioning of Tornado Cash to explain why free-floating Dai DAI/USD may be the only option for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
Alibaba, XPeng Slip As Hang Seng Breaches Key Support Level: American Firms' China Optimism Hits Record Low
The Hang Seng Index opened 1.5% lower on Tuesday, as investors factored in the possibility of an aggressive rate hike in the U.S. when the Federal Open Market Committee meets in September. Market participants also weighed the results of a survey that showed American firms’ optimism about China hit a record low.
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese Automaker's H1 Profit More Than Triples Despite Inflation Pressures
China's BYD Co Ltd BYDDF reported first-half gross profit that more than tripled to nearly 3.6 billion yuan ($521 million), driven by rapid growth in sales volume that helped it partially offset inflationary pressure from raw materials. Revenue: Revenue in the same period rose 65.71% to 150.6 billion yuan, led...
