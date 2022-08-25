ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Complex

Watch the 2022 VMAs Performances Featuring Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, and More

Nicki Minaj headlined a stacked slate of performances at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicki took the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, as she became the latest recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award, joining the likes of Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Kanye West. The annual honor comes after her latest single “Super Freaky Girl” became her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. During her acceptance speech, which you can watch below, Minaj shouted out a series of late rappers including Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and Nipsey Hussle.
Complex

Here Are the 2022 MTV VMAs Winners

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations, which were announced in late July. Baby Keem and Kacey Musgraves were among the noteworthy artists who scored their first nod this year. Meanwhile, Lizzo, Blackpink, and Anitta are just a few of the names who...
Complex

Watch All the Music Videos From DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Album

DJ Khaled’s new album God Did was accompanied by a string of music videos, including the latest for the song “Keep Going.”. Highlighted by guest appearances from Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch, “Keep Going” is the seventh God Did cut to receive the music video treatment. Earlier this month, Khaled kicked off his album rollout by joining forces with Drake and Lil Baby for lead single “Staying Alive,” which was also accompanied by a music video.
Britney Spears Working on Music Video for Elton John Duet “Hold Me Closer”

Britney Spears made her return to music on Friday, joining forces with Elton John for her first new song in six years. “Hold Me Closer,” a recreation of Elton’s 1992 hit “Tiny Dancer,” has already climbed to No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S., as well as several other countries. Less than 24 hours after its release, TMZ reports Britney is busy working on a music video for her and Elton’s collaborative single.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Bad Bunny Kisses Male and Female Dancer While Performing at Yankee Stadium for VMAs

The New York Yankees just got upstaged by a pop star from Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny delivered a fiery performance in Yankee Stadium on Sunday, for a remote segment that aired during the 2022 VMAs. The singer’s performance of his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” was especially notable after he kissed one of his male backup dancers live on stage. It should be noted that he kissed a female backup dancer as well.
Lil Baby Gives James Harden $250,000 as a Birthday Gift

Lil Baby had to show his friend James Harden some major love for his birthday. On Friday, Harden turned 33. He celebrated his birthday by inviting some friends to join him on a yacht. A video circulating social media shows him receiving a (fake?) birthday cake and throwing it into the ocean.
Interview: PANIA On Creating the ‘Next’ in Music

You’ve probably heard of PANIA by now, and if you haven’t—you’ll want to keep reading. She’s Australia’s breakout R&B star, currently riding the wave of a formidable ascent. In late July, PANIA came together with thirty musicians, visual creatives, and storytellers from the global...
Myha’la Herrold Talks Her Big ‘Industry’ Season 2 Episode “Kitchen Season”

Ed. Note: If you haven’t watched this week’s episode of Industry, look away. Spoilers for Episode 5 are ahead. Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) is trying to keep it together in this week’s episode of Industry. In the middle of a meeting with a huge client, Harper is going through a number of things. Sure, she’s hungover, still high (either on meth or the seemingly copious amount of Berlin club drugs from the night before), or both. But the real reason for her current state is likely an overwhelming sense of emptiness.
Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Will Lead Flying Lotus-Directed Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ash’

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined the cast of Ash, the upcoming sci-fi thriller directed by musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Thompson will take on the role of a woman who wakes up on a planet to find the rest of her space station crew dead. The man sent to rescue her is played by Gordon-Levitt, and it’s up to both characters whether they can trust one another. FlyLo will direct in his second feature-length offering, while Jonni Remmler penned the script.
