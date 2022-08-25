Ed. Note: If you haven’t watched this week’s episode of Industry, look away. Spoilers for Episode 5 are ahead. Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) is trying to keep it together in this week’s episode of Industry. In the middle of a meeting with a huge client, Harper is going through a number of things. Sure, she’s hungover, still high (either on meth or the seemingly copious amount of Berlin club drugs from the night before), or both. But the real reason for her current state is likely an overwhelming sense of emptiness.

