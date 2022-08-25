Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Bell’s Brewery’s ‘Go Where The Trail Leads You’ campaign returns for 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bell’s Brewery is teaming up with Partnership for the National Trails System (PNTS) for the second year in a row to encourage people to enjoy trails across America, and in turn, raise money to protect them. From Thursday, September 1 to Monday, October...
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
grmag.com
Allegan zip line expanding at new location
Plans are in the works for a new zipping and soaring experience in Allegan. Allegan Event, Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, is moving its zip line from Riverfront Park in Allegan to its outdoor center about a mile away. Centrally located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo, the indoor and outdoor event center, located at 439 River St., draws thousands of people to the city each year.
whtc.com
Another Stretch of US-31 to be Blocked Off in Holland
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 27, 2022) – An old line of “you can’t get there from here” could be appropriate for describing how motorists may be struggling to navigate the roads in and around the Holland area over the next week. On the heels of ongoing...
wkzo.com
Two injured in shooting incident on Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an individual struck by gunfire. Officers arrived in...
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
wkzo.com
Parker Hannifin Corporation donates bike repair station to Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo area bikers will soon have a new resource at their fingertips. As of Tuesday, August 30, they’ll have a bike repair station at Portage’s Celery Flats Pavilion thanks to a significant donation from the Parker Hannifin Corporation. Portage city officials are...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo's unhoused protest at City Hall
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People evicted from homeless encampments in Kalamazoo gathered to protest at City Hall Saturday. Protestors made signs, one saying, "we were promised forever homes four years ago." Protestors are expected to move from City Hall to Bronson Park. The protests comes after police allegedly pushed people...
townbroadcast.com
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
abc57.com
Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
WNDU
Crews preparing to pave Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction began Friday on Red Arrow Highway from Watervliet city limits to County Line Road. Crews are preparing ahead of time to pave the road on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Lane closures will be in place, and delays are expected.
Fox17
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
21-Year-Old Kaylee Gansberg Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a young woman early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo. The crash happened on the 2700 block of West Michigan [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
wtvbam.com
Storms cause power outages, damage to trees, and downed power lines across multiple counties
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripping through West Michigan Monday afternoon, August 29, following warm and muggy air that was prevalent earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issuing a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:40 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kent, Kalamazoo, Ottawa,...
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids
Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids. Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor.
