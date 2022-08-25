ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Nathaniel Witherell Family Council Responds: Staff Are Not to Blame

Submitted by Amy Badini and Sheilah Smith, Co-Chairs, The Nathaniel Witherell Family Council. For over a century, The Nathaniel Witherell has provided top-notch care to aging and infirm residents of our community. Its historically five-star rating from the US Center for Medicare Services (CMS) was earned by hard-working and compassionate care staff, with support of the Town of Greenwich.
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
NewsTimes

Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
greenwichfreepress.com

Special Education Program Coordinator Named at Greenwich Public Schools

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that Daniel Katz has been named special education program coordinator, effective later this month. Mr. Katz replaces Ms. Krystina Dawson, who recently departed Greenwich Public Schools to become the district mental health supervisor at Trumbull Public Schools. Katz will be responsible...
Register Citizen

Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project

BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
FOX 61

2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police

NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court. A group of 15 to 20 people, many of whom were from out of state, were reportedly protesting the eviction, along with trespassing and obstructing.
News 12

Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole

A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home. When the family bought the property in the city’s North End, they had no idea a sinkhole would appear after a heavy rain 15 years later. "There's schools...
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Schools Face a Fiscal Cliff

Stamford Public Schools Finance Director Ryan Fealey has sounded an alarm for the Board of Education. Fealey told members that, if the school district wants to keep 120 positions – teachers, para-educators, technology specialists, security guards and more – it will have to come up with almost $9 million by June 2024.
trumbulltimes.com

Five Trumbull eateries fail health inspections in June, July

TRUMBULL — Five of the 10 restaurants inspected by town health department staff in June and July didn’t receive passing scores, according to town records. However, all of those restaurants have since corrected their issues, said a town health official. Of the five, four of the restaurants are...
talkofthesound.com

Connecticut Man Accused of Deliberately Ramming Vehicle in Rye DVI Case

RYE, NY (August 29, 2022) — Matthew Lugg, 21 from Stamford, CT turned himself into the Rye Police on Monday, August 29th following a vehicle collision. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Rye Police Officers responded to the area of Forest Avenue and the Playland Parkway for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and found that the aggressor had fled the scene and was now in Connecticut. An investigation revealed that Lugg used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to run her off the road.
whiteplainscnr.com

WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS ISSUED. NO COVID OR MONKEY POX VACCINATIONS REQUIRED. POLIO IS REQUIRED

WPCNR Q&A ON WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR. With Michelle Melendez, District Clerk & Records Access Officer White Plains Schools. August 29, 2022:. WPCNR: John Bailey here, Ms. Melendez, could you find out what mandatory vaccinations are required of parents to have to be administered to their...
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Seeking Central Islip LEGO Thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole toys from a Central Islip store. A man stole approximately $550 worth of LEGOs from Target, located at 160 Research Place. Suffolk County...
