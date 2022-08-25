Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Nathaniel Witherell Family Council Responds: Staff Are Not to Blame
Submitted by Amy Badini and Sheilah Smith, Co-Chairs, The Nathaniel Witherell Family Council. For over a century, The Nathaniel Witherell has provided top-notch care to aging and infirm residents of our community. Its historically five-star rating from the US Center for Medicare Services (CMS) was earned by hard-working and compassionate care staff, with support of the Town of Greenwich.
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
Back to school for many students in Connecticut, on Long Island
Teachers and staff at the Jericho Union Free School District in Nassau County welcomed back students, and as school districts across Connecticut headed back, they faced challenges like teacher and bus driver shortages.
NewsTimes
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport man receives necessary dental work in order to have a kidney transplant
On Sunday, 56-year-old Arthur Gonzalez was able to have the work done at Dental Care of Stamford after Bob Fiondella and Dick Webb from the organization Amy's Angel decided to help him.
greenwichfreepress.com
Special Education Program Coordinator Named at Greenwich Public Schools
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that Daniel Katz has been named special education program coordinator, effective later this month. Mr. Katz replaces Ms. Krystina Dawson, who recently departed Greenwich Public Schools to become the district mental health supervisor at Trumbull Public Schools. Katz will be responsible...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project
BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
NewsTimes
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spreading thanks to ‘bad actors’ on social media, report says, and even CT isn't safe
The mural atop New Haven’s East Rock with big, bold pink letters outlined in electric blue and set against a white back drop – the colors of the transgender pride flag, looked out over the Elm City like a proclamation. “Trans Love,” the mural said, sending a message...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Ax-wielding person menaces police while state official serves eviction at Norwalk residence
Police say two people were arrested, one for wielding an ax and allegedly menacing police officers while a state marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice at a Norwalk residence today.
2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police
NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court. A group of 15 to 20 people, many of whom were from out of state, were reportedly protesting the eviction, along with trespassing and obstructing.
News 12
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home. When the family bought the property in the city’s North End, they had no idea a sinkhole would appear after a heavy rain 15 years later. "There's schools...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Schools Face a Fiscal Cliff
Stamford Public Schools Finance Director Ryan Fealey has sounded an alarm for the Board of Education. Fealey told members that, if the school district wants to keep 120 positions – teachers, para-educators, technology specialists, security guards and more – it will have to come up with almost $9 million by June 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trumbulltimes.com
Five Trumbull eateries fail health inspections in June, July
TRUMBULL — Five of the 10 restaurants inspected by town health department staff in June and July didn’t receive passing scores, according to town records. However, all of those restaurants have since corrected their issues, said a town health official. Of the five, four of the restaurants are...
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
talkofthesound.com
Connecticut Man Accused of Deliberately Ramming Vehicle in Rye DVI Case
RYE, NY (August 29, 2022) — Matthew Lugg, 21 from Stamford, CT turned himself into the Rye Police on Monday, August 29th following a vehicle collision. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Rye Police Officers responded to the area of Forest Avenue and the Playland Parkway for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and found that the aggressor had fled the scene and was now in Connecticut. An investigation revealed that Lugg used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to run her off the road.
Bridgeport woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Bridgeport woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s newest apartment complex takes shape on Milbank as construction disrupts the area
GREENWICH — Construction work on a large new residential building on lower Milbank Avenue is moving ahead at a rapid pace, causing disruptions in central Greenwich. Late last year, extensive demolition rocked the neighborhood. Local residents compared the blasts to earthquakes or major car crashes. Now, following demolitions, a...
Beloved Bridgeport man with kidney disease dies from respiratory infection
A Bridgeport man who spent more than a decade dealing with a kidney disease died Sunday night.
whiteplainscnr.com
WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS ISSUED. NO COVID OR MONKEY POX VACCINATIONS REQUIRED. POLIO IS REQUIRED
WPCNR Q&A ON WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR. With Michelle Melendez, District Clerk & Records Access Officer White Plains Schools. August 29, 2022:. WPCNR: John Bailey here, Ms. Melendez, could you find out what mandatory vaccinations are required of parents to have to be administered to their...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police Seeking Central Islip LEGO Thief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole toys from a Central Islip store. A man stole approximately $550 worth of LEGOs from Target, located at 160 Research Place. Suffolk County...
Comments / 0