Warren County, NY

Dawn Chadwick
3d ago

why were the rules changed for this guy and not for anyone else who may have wanted the job? Why is he being paid the same as the person who just vacated the position when that person worked that job for 6 years to reach that pay level? And why is someone, who doesn't even currently live in the area, being hired as a county employee? Why aren't we hiring our own residents? I can't be the only one who thinks this sounds a tad bit messed up...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages

It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

A walk through Ticonderoga’s past

Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
TICONDEROGA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Race Course’s Grandstand: Some History

The very distinguishable noble crown of racing’s dowager queen places one instantly at the Spa in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, and announces “Saratoga Springs.”. The summer resort, made popular by healing mineral waters that are part of indigenous history, saw thoroughbred horse racing introduced in 1863...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Rash of vandalism hits Saratoga County

People that live in the area are still in disbelief that this even happened. NewsChannel 13 drove around the neighborhood and saw some cars with the windows completely shattered. According to the messages we received, windows were smashed out using concrete paving blocks. This all happened in the villages of...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs company recognized for two years of fast growth

A Saratoga Springs company has made a prestigious list of fastest growing companies for the second year in a row. Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications and commercialization partner for the life-sciences industry. Peregrine has three-year growth of 866% and comes in at number 710 on the list...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Epicenter wins Travers Stakes decisively at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Favored Epicenter stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Epicenter was the favorite heading to the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes. It didn’t take long for the three-year-old colt to prove why.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
msn.com

Summer Sunday Stroll explores the "Gut" in Saratoga Springs

Sunday's Summer Stroll in Saratoga Springs- exploring the historical “Gut” neighborhood. The “Down in the Valley” tour explores the area behind Broadway, which was home to many working class and Jewish families who contributed heavily to the community. These individuals lived in the area from the 1930ss through the 1950s. The area was given the “Gut” title due to flooding during that time. Tour guide Alexandra Morgan told us why the tour is significant.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Tourism
News Break
