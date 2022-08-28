ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams prepares to retire as US Open ends Slam year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvRMq_0hVNLGKJ00

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to Serena Williams, this U.S. Open will be like none other.

Whether or not it actually does turn out to be the final event of her lengthy, storied and influential playing career — and in professional tennis, perhaps more than in any other sport, goodbyes sometimes end up being see-you-agains — the two-week hard-court tournament that begins Monday at Flushing Meadows and wraps up the 2022 Grand Slam calendar will be, first and foremost, about Williams.

As long as she remains in the field, at least. Williams faces Danka Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro, in Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round of singles Monday night and also is entered in doubles with her sister, Venus.

The focus on Williams is fitting, because so much of the past two decades, and then some, of tennis, in general, and at the U.S. Open, in particular, have been about Williams, who turns 41 next month. There is that unmistakable skill with a racket in hand and indiminishable drive to be the best that led to 23 major singles championships, the No. 1 ranking and Olympic gold medals, and that transcendent, attention-demanding quality that made her a celebrity as much as a superstar athlete.

“In my view, she revolutionized tennis,” said Chris Evert, who won 18 majors in the 1970s and 1980s. “She revolutionized the power in the game. And I feel like she really inspired women of color, because we’ve seen a lot more women of color playing the game. And I think that she’s changed the way women compete, as far as it’s OK to be ferocious and passionate and vocal out there, emotional out there on the court, and still be a woman.”

The ways in which Williams — and, to be sure, 42-year-old Venus, the owner of seven Slam singles titles herself and Serena’s partner for 14 major doubles trophies — changed the game are varied and numerous, and extend beyond the way their speedy serves and booming groundstrokes prompted, or even forced, other players to try to either match that style or figure out how to try to counter it.

“There was something inside both of them,” said Rick Macci, a tennis coach who worked with both Williams siblings in the early 1990s, starting before they were teenagers. “When we competed or did competitive drills, I just saw something I never saw. They tried so hard to get to a ball, they almost fell over. Now you can try hard; that doesn’t mean you’re going to be world champion. But it was just another level.”

Williams has said she doesn’t know how to define her legacy, but it is all around, whether embodied by players who credit her with being an inspiration, such as four-time major champion Naomi Osaka or French Open runner-up Coco Gauff, or in rules changes that clearly, or at least likely, are a product of episodes involving her.

“Her legacy is really wide, to the point where you can’t even describe it in words. She changed the sport so much. She’s introduced people that have never heard of tennis into the sport. I think I’m a product of what she’s done. I wouldn’t be here without Serena, Venus, her whole family. I’m very thankful to her,” Osaka said. “I also was trying to figure out how to sum it into words. I honestly think that she’s the biggest force in the sport.”

A line can be drawn to the decision this year by the U.S. Tennis Association to allow in-match coaching for women and men at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time from the chaotic 2018 U.S. Open final in which Williams ended up being docked a game after being warned about receiving instructions from her then-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, during a loss to Osaka.

The proliferation of electronic line-calling, to the point that there are no line judges at U.S. Open matches anymore, can be traced back to a 2004 quarterfinal match at Flushing Meadows in which multiple erroneous rulings went against Williams during a loss to Jennifer Capriati.

At the U.S. Open alone, there were other run-ins with officials (who can forget the foot-fault brouhaha in her 2009 semifinal against Kim Clijsters), groundbreaking fashion choices (a catsuit in 2002; knee-high boots two years later) and plenty of triumphs, dating all the way back to 1999, when a 17-year-old Williams beat Martina Hingis for her initial Grand Slam trophy.

So the Ashe court provides a fitting backdrop for a farewell, although Williams did not quite explicitly say that she would never compete again after the U.S. Open while telling the world via an essay in Vogue magazine that she was prepared to begin “evolving away from tennis” to focus on having a second child and pursuing her business interests.

Every time she steps on court in New York will be treated as if it might be the last time. Even her practice sessions have been attended by throngs of fans in the days prior to the tourament’s start.

“Who knows if there’s going to be another Serena again? I doubt it,” said Kovinic, who is ranked 80th this week and never has been past the third round at a major tournament. “I’m honored to have this chance to play her.”

It will be only the fifth singles match for Williams over the past 12 months, because the American was off the tour from a first-round injury at Wimbledon last year until a first-round loss there this year. Since returning from that hiatus, Williams is 1-3, including straight-set defeats against Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic and 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in her two most recent outings.

There was a time — not all that long ago, in the scheme of things — that Williams was considered the favorite in every match and at every tournament, especially at the four events that matter the most in the sport.

“I say: Don’t underestimate her,” said Evert, an ESPN analyst. “But the problem is the field. The problem is everybody else is getting better, too. ... There’s a lot of good players out there now who, No. 1, aren’t intimidated by her; and No. 2, know that she’s not at her best at the moment; and No. 3, want to beat her.”

Two days before her loss to Bencic in Toronto, and a day before revealing her thoughts about retirement (a word she said she dislikes), Williams said at a news conference: “I can’t do this forever.”

That’s true, of course. No one, though, expects this to be the last the world hears of her, even if there really aren’t any matches left to play.

“At the end of the day, her biggest stage was tennis,” said Macci, the Williams’ coach from years ago, “but I think her greatest act is yet to come.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral

Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to...
TENNIS
The List

The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage

Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
TENNIS
Fox News

Serena Williams' stylish US Open outfit revealed ahead of her match

When Serena Williams takes the court to play Danka Kovinić, of Montenegro, on Monday night at the U.S. Open in New York, she will be doing so in style. Williams will be playing in a diamond-encrusted Nike tennis sneaker. Additionally, she will be in a figure-skating-inspired outfit. Her skirt will have six layers — a nod to the six singles U.S. Open titles she’s won at Flushing Meadows. A matching jacket and tote bag will also be around the superstar athlete.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Clijsters
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Patrick Mouratoglou
Person
Chris Evert
Daily Mail

Serena Williams will play doubles alongside sister Venus for the first time in four years at the US Open after getting wildcard - with tournament set to be 23-time Grand Slam singles winner's last

Serena and Venus Williams were given a wildcard entry for women's doubles at the US Open on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the US Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Monday U.S. Open Performance

Serena Williams isn't finished just yet. On Monday night, Williams advanced past her first-round U.S. Open matchup. The 40-year-old superstar defeated Danka Kovinić in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A packed house in New York was firmly in the corner of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently...
TENNIS
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Retirement#Women And Men#Slam Year#Flushing Meadows#Grand Slam
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Meghan Markle she delayed motherhood for as long as she could due to tennis career

Serena Williams has revealed that she delayed expanding her family for as long as she could, in order to continue pursuing her tennis career. The tennis superstar made the confession during the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast series Archetypes, which landed on Spotify on Tuesday (23 August).Speaking to Meghan Markle, who is a longtime friend, Williams said that as a woman she wasn’t afforded the luxury of time her male peers had when it came to starting a family.“I really want to expand my family, and you know I’ve been putting it off for so long,...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV

Serena Williams will be looking to finish her career with a flourish at the US Open as the 23-time grand slam champion bows out at Flushing Meadows.Williams, who has also entered the doubles with sister Venus, is in action on the opening day of play in New York after confirming at the start of August her intention to “evolve” away from tennis.LIVE! Follow coverage of Andy Murray’s opening match at the US Open with our blogAn unlikely farewell triumph would move the 40-year-old level with Margaret Court on 24 grand slam singles titles, but she faces tough competition in...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, after the tennis star addresses double standards in wake of retirement news

Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People that was published on Thursday. The 47-year-old spoke to the media outlet during Saturday's Vote Like a Madre event in Miami and discussed the double standards that women face regarding parenthood. The 40-year-old professional tennis player...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

US Open 2022: Order of play

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day One of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York. (All times are BST, from 16:00 unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold) Arthur Ashe Stadium. 17:00: (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Stefan Kozlov...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo

Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
SOCCER
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback

Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
WWE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The First Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Johnson, continues to hope for the WNBA star's return from Russia. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. Griner was reportedly caught at the airport with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody since earlier this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Impact of Serena Williams is seen through the generation who carry her legacy

As the US Open prepares to say goodbye to Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka was succinct in summing up why whatever tributes and send-offs that are planned will still not be nearly enough. “You can’t even describe it in words," Osaka said when asked about the legacy left behind by one of sport’s greatest ever figures, ahead of what is expected to be Williams’s final tournament in New York this week.It is true – how can you? Especially if, like for the 24-year-old Osaka, the image of Williams and her sister Venus being at the top of tennis is all...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
509K+
Post
506M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy