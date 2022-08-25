Read full article on original website
Illness Interrupts O’Rourke Campaign For Texas Governor
(AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke says he has cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke says he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after...
Abbott Announces New Opioid Measures
Governor Greg Abbott announced new initiatives Sunday meant to combat the opioid crisis. The Governor says the state will expand access to Narcan, and also build a program focused on substance abuse recovery. A press release from the Governor’s office Sunday says Abbott supports legislation that would charge drug dealers...
Local Veterans On The Receiving End Of Critical Funding Assistance
Thousands of South Texas military veterans will continue to have access to crucial services thanks to a new round of grants awarded by the Texas Veterans Commission. The TVC Friday presented the grants to 16 organizations that serve veterans in the Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi. The financial assistance supports critical mental health services for veterans and their spouses and children. The grants also assist veterans with legal services, mortgages and rents, and transportation to clinics.
Flooding Less Severe Than Expected In Mississippi Capital
(AP) — The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Mississippi’s capital city, days after storms dumped heavy rain. But water levels were starting to recede Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the water did not rise as high as expected, and that spared...
TX Gas Prices Remain Some Of Lowest In U.S.
Drivers in Texas are enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the country. The statewide average as of Sunday was three-38. Only Mississippi and Arkansas boast lower averages. The nationwide average sits much higher at three-85.
Mysterious Anti-TX Billboard Pops Up In SFX
There’s a mysterious billboard in San Francisco appearing to warn people against moving to Texas. The phrase, “The Miracle Died in Uvalde” appears next to a figure wearing a hood and sunglasses. The sign is likely referencing the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school where 21 people were killed earlier this year.
