Thousands of South Texas military veterans will continue to have access to crucial services thanks to a new round of grants awarded by the Texas Veterans Commission. The TVC Friday presented the grants to 16 organizations that serve veterans in the Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi. The financial assistance supports critical mental health services for veterans and their spouses and children. The grants also assist veterans with legal services, mortgages and rents, and transportation to clinics.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO