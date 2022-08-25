NYC could accept 10K Ukrainian refugees amid migrant busing crisis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of Ukrainian refugees could come to New York City, officials said Thursday.

An estimated 10,000 Ukrainians have had declarations of financial support filed by sponsors living in one of the five boroughs, according to the latest numbers from the federal government. Uniting for Ukraine is a federal program to help up to 100,000 Ukrainians, and others fleeing after Russia’s invasion.

It’s not clear how many Ukrainians will come to New York City — an immigration official stressed that while applications had been made, there are not yet numbers available on approvals and entries.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began six months ago. The U.N. refugee agency says a third of Ukrainians have fled their homes, with more than 6.6 million displaced within the country and over 6.6 million more across the continent.

Back in June, Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York City launched a $2 million effort to support Ukrainian refugees who fled war at home for the five boroughs.

“As a city of immigrants, New York City is home to the largest Ukrainian population in America, and that is why we stand ready, with open arms, to provide all the support we can to Ukrainian New Yorkers,” Adams said at the time.

New York City has also had an influx of migrants arriving from Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to New York City in protest of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. Thousands have already arrived, overwhelming the city’s shelter system .

Information on how to access services through this initiative can be found on nyc.gov/ukraineresources or by calling the city’s immigration hotline at (800) 354-0365.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.