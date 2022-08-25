ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
KCCI.com

Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
more1049.com

Clay County Health Update: Dysphagia

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Do you ever have issues when it comes swallowing things like food or beverages? If so, it may be time to see your doctor. Laura Johnson is a Speech and Language Pathologist for Spencer Hospital. She says dysphagia is a condition that can affect people of all ages from birth to elderly.
ktvo.com

Gov. Reynolds responds to Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds criticized President Joe Biden's new plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for many Americans. The plan would cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000. Recipients of Pell Grants, reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, would get $20,000 in loan debt forgiveness.
KELOLAND TV

What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?

In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
WHO 13

Iowa students react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

IOWA — Federal student loan relief is inbound, whether people agree or not, and students on different college campuses reacted to the Biden Administration’s announcement. “It’s like a solid two years of stuff that I don’t have to worry about now,” said Zach Harvey, a junior at Iowa State University said. “It’s pretty sick.” Harvey […]
Eagle 102.3

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
more1049.com

Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash

Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for unauthorized card use

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners

A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
more1049.com

Weather Blamed For Multiple Accidents in Clay County

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The severe weather in our area on Saturday lead to multiple accidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:45 that evening 45 year old Alberto Leon of Sibley was Westbound on Highway 18 near Everly when the heavy rain and high winds caused him to lose control sending him into the ditch. Leon was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and received minor injuries.
algonaradio.com

Bancroft Woman Facing Forgery Charges

–A Bancroft woman was taken into custody Wednesday evening on Kossuth County warrants that were issued in March of 2021. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies located and arrested 42-year-old Karin Christine Kramer on three counts of forgery. Online court records show Kramer’s charges are the result of three separate incidents from May-September of 2020.
KCCI.com

Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road

LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
Axios Des Moines

New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say

The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
