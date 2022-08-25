Read full article on original website
Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made a few stops in eastern Kentucky, announcing grants and high-speed fiber internet. His first stop was at the Lawrence County Community Center where more than $2.4 million in grants were awarded focusing on improving safety for the people in the county.
Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
Road reopens following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen K-9 officer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Law enforcement officers and the community from around the area came together to honor a Charleston K9 Officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Charleston K-9 Officer Axel was escorted to Cooke’s Crematoriums. Axel was shot and killed Saturday night on East Point Drive...
Charleston Police Chief honors fallen K-9 Officer Axel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a news conference Monday morning, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt shared more information about the officer-involved shooting where two lives were lost. Hunt honored fallen K-9 officer Axel for his service. “His bravery, his loyalty saved the lives of two police officers because he went...
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A litter of 10 puppies is in a makeshift home in a bathroom at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, because it’s the only place the shelter could make space for them. “Right now, we are way over capacity, and we desperately need fosters and...
Deputies look for break-in suspect
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday night in connection with a shooting earlier that day in the Guyandotte area that sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police say. Logan C. Burns, 30, of Huntington, faces four counts of malicious wounding, six counts of wanton endangerment and...
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is executing a search warrant at an apartment in Kanawha County Monday after agents discovered equipment and materials consistent with manufacturing pills. the DEA. The apartment is located along Spring Street in St. Albans, which is expected to be closed most...
City leaders hope to increase homeless outreach and expand housing opportunities in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a Portsmouth City Council meeting in August, Sixth Ward Councilman Dennis Packard discussed his desire to learn more about the homeless population of Portsmouth. Recently, Packard and CAO Executive Director Steve Sturgill helped a homeless woman find temporary shelter at a hotel. She stayed in a hotel for three days, but once those three days were up, the woman was back out on the streets and the men have not heard from her since.
Ohio beats Herd at home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final match of a four game homestand ended up being a loss for the Marshall women’s soccer team as Ohio won 3-1. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first 45 minutes from Regan Berg and Cailynn Adelman. Marshall cut the lead in half after the break when Morgan White scored for the Herd but Ohio tacked on the final goal from Aubrey Rea.
Super Sunday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”. There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.
Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Arnold Hiller, 47. Monday, the sheriff’s...
2 teacher’s aides charged for failing to report abuse at school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two teacher’s aides face charges after failing to report child abuse/neglect of special needs students at an elementary school to authorities, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. One of them was arraigned Monday in Kanawha County on six counts of a misdemeanor...
Charleston Police release name of man shot, killed during officer-involved shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charleston Police has released the name of a man shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Saturday, August 27. Police say Samuel Paul Ranson, 50, of Charleston was shot and killed by officers after shooting and killing a police canine. According to Charleston Police, officers were...
3 arrested in connection with baseball bat beating, including juvenile
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with an attack on a man with a baseball bat earlier this month, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened Aug. 14 in the 200 block of West Main Street in the St....
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton announced during the program that, not counting online donations, the...
Rams roll Russell
WORTHINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Raceland Rams had quite a home opener Saturday night at the high school as they rocked Russell by a final of 53-14. The Rams trailed 7-0 after an early Red Devils score then promptly ran off 53 straight points to get the win. Raceland improves to 2-0 with wins over Class 3A teams Ashland and the Red Devils.
