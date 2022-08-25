ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
WSAZ

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
WSAZ

Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen K-9 officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Law enforcement officers and the community from around the area came together to honor a Charleston K9 Officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Charleston K-9 Officer Axel was escorted to Cooke’s Crematoriums. Axel was shot and killed Saturday night on East Point Drive...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston Police Chief honors fallen K-9 Officer Axel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a news conference Monday morning, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt shared more information about the officer-involved shooting where two lives were lost. Hunt honored fallen K-9 officer Axel for his service. “His bravery, his loyalty saved the lives of two police officers because he went...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#University Communications
WSAZ

Deputies look for break-in suspect

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

City leaders hope to increase homeless outreach and expand housing opportunities in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a Portsmouth City Council meeting in August, Sixth Ward Councilman Dennis Packard discussed his desire to learn more about the homeless population of Portsmouth. Recently, Packard and CAO Executive Director Steve Sturgill helped a homeless woman find temporary shelter at a hotel. She stayed in a hotel for three days, but once those three days were up, the woman was back out on the streets and the men have not heard from her since.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WSAZ

Ohio beats Herd at home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final match of a four game homestand ended up being a loss for the Marshall women’s soccer team as Ohio won 3-1. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first 45 minutes from Regan Berg and Cailynn Adelman. Marshall cut the lead in half after the break when Morgan White scored for the Herd but Ohio tacked on the final goal from Aubrey Rea.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Super Sunday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”. There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Arnold Hiller, 47. Monday, the sheriff’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

2 teacher’s aides charged for failing to report abuse at school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two teacher’s aides face charges after failing to report child abuse/neglect of special needs students at an elementary school to authorities, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. One of them was arraigned Monday in Kanawha County on six counts of a misdemeanor...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Rams roll Russell

WORTHINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Raceland Rams had quite a home opener Saturday night at the high school as they rocked Russell by a final of 53-14. The Rams trailed 7-0 after an early Red Devils score then promptly ran off 53 straight points to get the win. Raceland improves to 2-0 with wins over Class 3A teams Ashland and the Red Devils.
RUSSELL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy