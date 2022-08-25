Read full article on original website
Mercedes-Benz, University of Alabama drive West Alabama economy
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Mercedes-Benz and The University of Alabama are arguably two of the strongest economic drivers in West Alabama. Watch the video above to learn why the area's economic future looks bright.
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
SeaWorld releases distressed manatee from rehabilitation
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
Toddler shot in Tarrant, police arrest second suspect after search
TARRANT, Ala. — UPDATE: Antonio Dequan Hasberry has been arrested and is in in the Jefferson County jail. Police have arrested the mother of a toddler who was shot Tuesday morning in Tarrant, and are searching for her boyfriend. Tarrant officers responded to Children's Hospital after 5:30 Tuesday morning...
