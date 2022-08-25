ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
ALABAMA STATE
SeaWorld releases distressed manatee from rehabilitation

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
FLORIDA STATE
Toddler shot in Tarrant, police arrest second suspect after search

TARRANT, Ala. — UPDATE: Antonio Dequan Hasberry has been arrested and is in in the Jefferson County jail. Police have arrested the mother of a toddler who was shot Tuesday morning in Tarrant, and are searching for her boyfriend. Tarrant officers responded to Children's Hospital after 5:30 Tuesday morning...
TARRANT, AL

