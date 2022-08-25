Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, optimistic about organization's future after annual meeting

Read full article on original website
WVNews
First Friday activities planned during West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of Clarksburg’s First Friday activities will continue during the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival this weekend, including the art exhibit, special museum hours and events at the library. The First Friday Art Exhibit will be held Friday evening in the Clarksburg Community...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE hires additional interventionists
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — During a special meeting Monday, the Marion County Board of Education approved of the hiring of several interventionists and enrichment instructors to bolster the recovery of instruction that students lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board approved the hiring of five reading and math...
WVNews
Harrison County Commission to open youth farm complex bids, consider GSA change order
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In it first regular meeting since voting to begin an hour earlier, the Harrison County Commission will open bids for a proposed farm recreation facility and again consider a nearly $47,000 general services annex construction change order. In the past, regular meetings have started...
WVNews
Preston hosts stacked Knight Night Relays
KINGWOOD — The 2022 Knight Night Relays were held at Preston High School this past weekend and featured some of the best cross country teams in the state. In the high school event on Saturday, it was a Monongalia County sweep as Morgantown’s Relay A and Relay B teams held the top two spots in the girls’ meet while the University Relay A group finished at the top in the boys’ side. The University Relay A also finished third in the girls' side.
WVNews
Rita Faye Brown
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — On August 28, 2022, Rita Faye Brown, 64, passed from this life at the Genesis Personal Care Home, Pierpont Center in Fairmont, WV. She was the youngest child of the late Ford Clement and Madeline Childers Brown of Salem, WV.
WVNews
Bridgeport sweeps tri-match; Liberty sweeps Lincoln
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The early part of Bridgeport’s second set versus Lincoln may have included a service error by Myleigh Smell. But that was a rarity during Monday’s tri-match featuring Bridgeport, Liberty and Lincoln.
WVNews
John Building demolished in downtown Kingwood
KINGWOOD — The Johns Building on Price Street in downtown Kingwood was demolished Monday afternoon. It took roughly three hours for an excavator to bring the three-story building to the ground. Other equipment was lined up to begin the cleanup.
WVNews
LNHS #9.jpg
WVNews
New COVID boosters on the way
By and large, most counties in West Virginia remain in the red when it comes to risk levels for COVID. And the numbers change daily. Three counties — Monongalia, Marion and Taylor — were lowered to yellow last week by the CDC but were back in the red by the weekend.
WVNews
South Harrison drops opener, 5-2; No. 6 WVU men shut out by No. 7 Pitt
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks dropped their soccer home opener to the Elkins Tigers, 5-2, on Monday evening. South Harrison (0-2) will host St. Marys on Thursday at 6 p.m.
WVNews
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
WVNews
JT Daniels named WVU starting QB, handful of other spots still to be decided
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a departure from past practices, a depth chart was not included in West Virginia’s game notes for the Pitt contest. The game week depth chart was held for the start of Monday’s press conference with head coach Neal Brown. That document had JT...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods 8/29/22
Like many fans, West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods admits to some nerves in advance of a season opener. That fact that this year's is against an old-school, traditional rival only adds to the sense of anticipation. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
Radio calls central to Backyard Brawl history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The history of the Backyard Brawl, which will resume on Thursday after an 11-year hiatus, is rich with images that live in the memory from seeing live action at old or new Mountaineer Field or on television and from the written word, which certainly painted its own vivid images.
WVNews
Daniels named WVU's starting quarterback
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — J.T. Daniels, the transfer from Georgia, has been named starting quarterback for the West Virginia University football team. Daniels, a 6-foot-2 junior from Irvine, California, started his career at Southern Cal, where he threw for 216 completions out of 363 attempts in 2018. Daniels threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns that season, with 10 interceptions.
WVNews
Mary Storey
SWANTON — Mary Jane (Wright) Storey passed away at the age of 83 this past Sunday, just shy of her 84th birthday. Mary was a life-long resident and fixture in Swanton, where she raised her family in the house she grew up in. Mary’s memory will be carried on...
WVNews
WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
WVNews
Brown on Daniels: ‘J.T. earned the right to start”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – What was presumed became reality Monday when West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown announced that junior J.T. Daniels would be the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback. A native of Irvine, California, the 6-foot-2, 226-pound Daniels played in 22 games and started 17 of those in his...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 8/29/22
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown got the chance to go deep into her roster in Sunday's win over Saint Francis, but will need to evaluate those results to put together a more cohesive plan for this week's games against Auburn and Samford. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVNews
WVU's Adrian Ell takes weekly honor; varsity sports update
After being named to the Penn State Classic All-Tournament team and leading the squad in kills in each match, fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Ell began her weekend with a double-double by tallying...
