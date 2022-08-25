Read full article on original website
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
fox7austin.com
Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
Man hit, killed by vehicle in southeast Austin last week identified
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Austin last week.
Austin police locate missing woman, 85
AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Downtown Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin Overnight. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at 2100 N I-35 Upper [..]
Man pleads guilty to May 2019 murder at north Austin hotel
One of three suspects in a May 2019 murder could face up to 40 years in prison, court officials said.
CBS Austin
Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
Lanes reopen on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock after deadly crash
A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard for a few hours on Monday, according to police.
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
KSAT 12
Central Texas teen arrested for posing with gun in front of high school, police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a picture of him posing with a pistol in front of the Central Texas high school where he used to attend was posted to social media, according to police. Leander police said a student at Rouse High School reported the social media post to...
APD finds missing 85-year-old woman Sunday
APD said Geraldine Godwin was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was last seen wearing gray capri pants wth a dark-colored tank top, possibly blue or gray.
RR 620 Target fire controlled by fire sprinkler, officials say
Lake Travis Fire Rescue officials said a fire broke out Sunday morning near the front of a Target in the 3700 block of Ranch Road 620 South.
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
CBS Austin
Teen arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom
UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at Lockhart High School. The Lockhart Police Department says the male suspect could face felony terroristic threat charges. Extra police resources were called out to patrol Lockhart ISD campuses after...
Eater
A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in the Fall
A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting sometime in mid-September or early October in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well...
Gonzales Inquirer
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
KWTX
Large lizard escapes, hunkers down under neighbor’s deck in Killeen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An exotic animal is causing quite the commotion in one Central Texas City. Khairah Ali-Allen says her neighbor’s giant lizard escaped and is living under her home on Dickens Dr. in Killeen--and it won’t leave. “Anything that’s not in a cage or a tank:...
fox7austin.com
Man shot to death near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found near Barton Springs Pool. At 7:15 a.m., police received a 911 call for a suspicious vehicle sitting in the Barton Springs Pool parking lot, at 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, riddled with bullet holes. Once on scene, just outside the popular swimming location, officers made a gruesome discovery.
