Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
fox7austin.com

Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
Austin police locate missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
CBS Austin

Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
CBS Austin

Teen arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom

UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at Lockhart High School. The Lockhart Police Department says the male suspect could face felony terroristic threat charges. Extra police resources were called out to patrol Lockhart ISD campuses after...
Eater

A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in the Fall

A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting sometime in mid-September or early October in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well...
Gonzales Inquirer

Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman

A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
fox7austin.com

Man shot to death near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found near Barton Springs Pool. At 7:15 a.m., police received a 911 call for a suspicious vehicle sitting in the Barton Springs Pool parking lot, at 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, riddled with bullet holes. Once on scene, just outside the popular swimming location, officers made a gruesome discovery.
AUSTIN, TX

