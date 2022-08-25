ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What will the Boston Celtics starting lineup look like in the 2022-23 NBA season?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhLf3_0hVNIeD000
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

What will the Boston Celtics starting lineup look like in the 2022-23 NBA season?

Now that the whole Brooklyn Nets-Kevin Durant kerfuffle is over — at least in the short term — the Celtics will turn their attention entirely to preparing for the season ahead. While their primary starting unit from the 2021-22 season was among the most dangerous in the league on both ends of the floor, they also ran out of gas late in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The team added two veterans, veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and floor general Malcolm Brogdon, to help others get more rest during the regular season. Will any of this change how Boston approaches which players are on the court each night for the opening tip?

Esteemed NBA journalist Steve Bulpett and editor Sean Deveney of Heavy got together in a recent video for Heavy Sports to talk all things Celtics next season, and the future of the starting lineup was an issue they spent some time on.

Take a look at the video embedded above to hear what the duo thinks might happen when it comes to Boston’s starting five in 2022-23.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
thecomeback.com

Tennis star admits to throwing matches after Celtics losses

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is a notorious Boston Celtics basketball fan regularly wearing the NBA team’s apparel and memorabilia to his matches and media appearances. But by the tennis star’s own admission, it sounds like he sometimes lets Celtics losses impact his play a little more than he probably should.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Troubling Charges

A longtime NBA player has officially pled guilty to some troubling charges this week. Terrence Williams, a longtime NBA veteran, has reportedly pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The 36-year-old former NBA player was in the league from 2009-13 and continued...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The League#Basketball#The Boston Celtics#Heavy Sports
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Yardbarker

Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row

Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy