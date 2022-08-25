Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
Gas price average holds steady in Tennessee over past week
For the first time in over ten weeks, the Tennessee gas price average held steady week-over-week, with today’s state average the same as one week ago. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 39 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago.
thunder1320.com
Charlotte Wiseman Parish
Charlotte Wiseman Parish passed away peacefully on August 26th with her family by her side at her Tullahoma home “The Barn”, the same property where the Wiseman dairy farm was once her family’s thriving business. Charlotte was born on the 19th of July 1937 in Tullahoma, TN...
thunder1320.com
Ronald Grey Landrum
Ronald Grey Landrum, 90, went to his heavenly home on August 24, 2022 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN. Ronald was born February 6, 1932 in Lauderdale County, Mississippi where he spent his childhood years on the family dairy farm. Upon graduation from High School, Ron worked as a mechanic for a local Ford car dealership and a Ford tractor dealership. Soon after this, Ronald enlisted in the Navy and served overseas during the Korean War as part of the Navy Sea-Bees Construction Battalion. Upon return from military service, Ronald married Margaret Clarice Brown of Erata, Mississippi. The couple relocated to Oklahoma where he earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma University. Post-graduation, Ron was employed by Arnold Engineering and Development Center as a Test Engineer in the J2 wind tunnel test cell. During his thirty-two-year employ, Ronald tested rocket engines leading up to the launch of the Apollo Space Program as well as propulsion systems for numerous US military planes and airborne weaponry. Mr. Landrum spent his AEDC years in the Coffee and Franklin County, TN area, enjoying activities such as auto mechanics, hunting, fishing, travel, singing in the church choir, teaching all ages in bible study, visiting with family and friends and serving the Winchester chapter of the Gideons International. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Otho Clyde and Doxie Lee Landrum; his brother, Reginald Landrum; his sister, Claudette Lightsey; his sister-in-law, Sue Landrum and his brother-in-law, Pat Lightsey. He is survived by his wife, Clarice; two sons, Mark Landrum and Vern Landrum; as well as four grandchildren; John, Cole, Grey and Lindsey Landrum and his sister-in-law, Anita Atkinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Gideons International or Manchester Hope Outreach through Trinity Baptist Church. Ron’s family invites all to a brief graveside service, officiated by Bro. Bob Jared at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Blanton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery (across the street from the church), 4367 Powers Bridge Rd. Manchester, TN Manchester, TN. Online condolences may be left at https://centralfuneralhome.com.
thunder1320.com
Muriel June Aldridge
Muriel June Aldridge, age 99 of Tullahoma, was born in Fulton, NY, on July 31, 1923, to the late Carlos McDonald Rice and Lucy Hoyt Rice. She served her country proudly in the Women’s Army Corp during WWII. During her time in the military, Muriel met and married her beloved husband of 37 years, Raymon Hubert Aldridge, who also precedes her in death. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and taking walks on the beach when she lived in Florida before moving to Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunder1320.com
Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker
Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker, age 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday August 21 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Teresa was born in Natchez, Mississippi on April 16, 1962 to her late parents Pernell and Flora Mae Flowers. She relocated to Manchester in 2013. Teresa was the cornerstone of a blended family. She could comfort a grumpy grandchild, find deductions on your taxes that you didn’t even know existed, and make the best fettuccine Alfredo you’ve ever had and still have daylight left to put on her floppy straw hat and cruise around the yard on the mower. Teresa had a love for all animals, especially horses and dogs. You never knew what furry friend she was going to rescue and bring home next. She was a serial shopper, and could spot a mark down tag at 50 yards. She used that talent to excel at being the most thoughtful gift giver. Teresa was a valued member of the Manchester community. She served on the Economic Council of Manchester as well as the Coffee County Industrial Board. She donated her time and talents to the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center. She facilitated getting the SelectTN certification for the Manchester and Joint Industrial Parks. She co-handled the spec building from planning to grants to construction. She got several grants awarded for the Industrial Board and facilitated several grants for the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center. She helped recruit new industries even if the project didn’t come to Coffee County in the end, and helped with a few expansions (Fischer, Viam, Batesville’s health clinic). A wife, a mom, a sister, an “Omi”. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Flowers of Franklin, TN. Teresa is survived by her husband, Matthew “Danny” Tucker, two sisters, Donna (David) Barnette of Marietta GA and Sharon Flowers of Franklin, TN; two sons, Jared Burnette and Jake Burnette both of Natchez, MS; five bonus children, Kelly Foust (Cole), Rebecca Tucker, DJ (Matthew) Tucker, Emily Tucker, Tori Johnese of Natchez, MS; five grandchildren, Connor, Elijah, Ryland, Hunter and Fysher. She also leaves behind a bonus sister, Pamela Craddock of Manchester. Visitation will held Wednesday, August 31, from 4-8pm at Central Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Teresa would have loved for donations to be made in her name to two local animal rescue charities, “Dogs on Borrowed Time” and “Redemption Underdog Freedom Fund”, both of which can be found on Facebook.
thunder1320.com
City holds retirement ceremony for police chief Yother
Manchester Police Department personnel, Mayor Marilyn Howard, friends and family gathered Friday, Aug. 26 at Manchester City Hall to send Manchester Police Department Chief Mark Yother off with a bang. Yother was presented with a 40-years of service plaque, among other gifts. Yother, who has served as police chief for...
thunder1320.com
Raider golf drops Lincoln County Monday
A 6-over par performance from senior Jacob Holder led the way for the Coffee County Central golf team in a 34 stroke victory over Lincoln County Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course. Holder was joined by a host of other good scores, including an 11-over par 83 from Noah Costello, and...
thunder1320.com
Manchester youth football puts together clean sweep of Tullahoma
Youth Football Results from Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Jaxon Carter (also had an interception and 2 fumble recoveries) Joey Murray ( also with a 2 point conversion)
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunder1320.com
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy sentenced to six years
Former Grundy County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy Anthony “Tony” Bean, 61, has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison after he was convicted earlier this year on three counts of deprivation of rights. He was sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee Friday, Aug. 26. Bean...
Comments / 0