K-State will utilize the skills of Deuce Vaughn
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Deuce Vaughn is perhaps the most important player for a Kansas State team many have pegged as a dark-horse contender for the Big 12 championship. He was third in the league in rushing last season behind two players who are now in the NFL. The Texas native is a preseason All-American as an all-purpose player. He won’t have to wait long to begin making a national impression this season. After the Wildcats open with South Dakota on Sept. 3, they face Missouri. Then, after a game against Tulane, they visit ninth-ranked Oklahoma for an early conference showdown.
JCHS teams begin competition this week
Junction City High School athletic teams will be in action this week. The schedule includes:. --Boys soccer hosting Salina Central at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and the Wichita Warriors at 6 p.m. Thursday. --Lady Jay tennis is scheduled to host a quadrangular on Thursday against Lawrence Free State, Manhattan and Salina...
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program announces next class of leaders
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program has been training leaders in the north Flint Hills Region for nearly 30 years. Last week Executive Director, Jack Lindquist, announced the members of the upcoming leadership class. Members of the class are from Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties. The group will meet for...
Community members give Chuck Otte a big retirement send off
There were hugs, a lot of laughter, a little emotion and one big THANK YOU from the Geary County community to Chuck Otte on Saturday during his retirement reception at the 4-H / Senior Center. Otte will wrap up a 40-year career as the Geary County agricultural extension agent next Friday ( Sept. 2 ). He is retiring but does plan to continue residing in the county.
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
USD 475 General Session will be Friday at JCHS
Geary USD 475 will conduct their annual general session Friday in the main gym at Junction City High School. This is the one time during the school year that the majority of the school district employees are gathered together in one place. There will be multiple speakers including USD 475...
Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby will be this Saturday
Saturday is the day for the 5th annual Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby at Homer's Pond in Junction City. The hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a free event that will include fishing, food and prizes.
Blue green algae status is updated by KDHE
Kansas Department of Health & Envronment has updated their blue green algae status report for lakes and rivers in Kansas. For this area Milford Lake Zone C, the northern end in Geary and Clay County, is under a warning along with the Gathering Pond below the Milford Lake Dam in Geary County.
Deputies respond to motorcycle accident
According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Chuck Otte retirement reception will be held Saturday
Longtime Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte is retiring in September. His accomplishments, connections and commitment to Geary County and the KSRE system will be honored during a retirement celebration Saturday, Aug. 27th from 2-5 p.m. at the 4-H / Senior Citizens Center. The afternoon will begin with a casual...
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
Manhattan man injured after rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2006 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by McKenzie Handley, 21, of Manhattan was eastbound at the intersection of Claflin Road and College Boulevard. The Toyota rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Daniel...
Proposed elimination of the Turnpike tax for Soldiers surfaces at MAC
Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor's Military Affairs Council, wants to look at possibly eliminating the Kansas Turnpike fee for active duty soldiers or possibly veterans. He said he talks with many of the soldiers and asks what can be done in the state to make their quality of life easier and for them to make Kansas their home. "I was surprised that one of the soldiers said hey sir, I'm getting tired of paying the turnpike tax. "
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
Stormont Vail will seek to stabilize the hospital in Junction City
Stormont Vail Health is providing some services and assistance at Geary Community Hospital now and plans to assume oversight of all operations at the financially challenged facility on Jan. 1. Tracy O'Rourke, Chief Operations Officer for Stormont Vail, said their mission is to stabilize GCH, and noted the situation is...
Additional Physicians Provide Access to Healthcare Services in Geary County, Region
(August 26, 2022) – Stormont Vail Health’s recent partnership with Geary Community Hospital and Rural Health Clinic in Junction City has resulted in increased access to healthcare services delivered by Stormont Vail medical specialists and other providers in the region. According to a release from Stormont Vail Health...
Junction City Expo is set for Tuesday night
Local businesses will be featured in Heritage Park from 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday during the Junction City Expo. They can showcase both products and services. Jordan McCann, Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Coordinator, said it's a good way to get acquainted with businesses. In addition to vendors there will be performances from Junction City High School and demonstrations by a martial arts studio. "Great networking event, great if you are a business owner and you want to get your business out there. "
Sheriff's K9 Unit helps arrest 62-year-old Kan. drug suspect
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Community members enjoy the Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby
Fishing, games and prizes were all part of the 5th annual Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby Saturday at Homer's Pond in Junction City. Terrah Stroda noted the event was held in honor of her late husband, "whose sole purpose with the fatherhood initiative was to bring the community, children, fathers and moms together."
