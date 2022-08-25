ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

K-State will utilize the skills of Deuce Vaughn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Deuce Vaughn is perhaps the most important player for a Kansas State team many have pegged as a dark-horse contender for the Big 12 championship. He was third in the league in rushing last season behind two players who are now in the NFL. The Texas native is a preseason All-American as an all-purpose player. He won’t have to wait long to begin making a national impression this season. After the Wildcats open with South Dakota on Sept. 3, they face Missouri. Then, after a game against Tulane, they visit ninth-ranked Oklahoma for an early conference showdown.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JCHS teams begin competition this week

Junction City High School athletic teams will be in action this week. The schedule includes:. --Boys soccer hosting Salina Central at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and the Wichita Warriors at 6 p.m. Thursday. --Lady Jay tennis is scheduled to host a quadrangular on Thursday against Lawrence Free State, Manhattan and Salina...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Community members give Chuck Otte a big retirement send off

There were hugs, a lot of laughter, a little emotion and one big THANK YOU from the Geary County community to Chuck Otte on Saturday during his retirement reception at the 4-H / Senior Center. Otte will wrap up a 40-year career as the Geary County agricultural extension agent next Friday ( Sept. 2 ). He is retiring but does plan to continue residing in the county.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
State
Oklahoma State
JC Post

Search continues for Kansas murder suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

USD 475 General Session will be Friday at JCHS

Geary USD 475 will conduct their annual general session Friday in the main gym at Junction City High School. This is the one time during the school year that the majority of the school district employees are gathered together in one place. There will be multiple speakers including USD 475...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Blue green algae status is updated by KDHE

Kansas Department of Health & Envronment has updated their blue green algae status report for lakes and rivers in Kansas. For this area Milford Lake Zone C, the northern end in Geary and Clay County, is under a warning along with the Gathering Pond below the Milford Lake Dam in Geary County.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mittie
JC Post

Deputies respond to motorcycle accident

According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Chuck Otte retirement reception will be held Saturday

Longtime Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte is retiring in September. His accomplishments, connections and commitment to Geary County and the KSRE system will be honored during a retirement celebration Saturday, Aug. 27th from 2-5 p.m. at the 4-H / Senior Citizens Center. The afternoon will begin with a casual...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
AUBURN, KS
JC Post

Manhattan man injured after rear-end crash

RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2006 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by McKenzie Handley, 21, of Manhattan was eastbound at the intersection of Claflin Road and College Boulevard. The Toyota rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Daniel...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Ncaa Tournament#The K State#All American#Kansas State#Wildcats#Division#The Ncaa Tournament
JC Post

Proposed elimination of the Turnpike tax for Soldiers surfaces at MAC

Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor's Military Affairs Council, wants to look at possibly eliminating the Kansas Turnpike fee for active duty soldiers or possibly veterans. He said he talks with many of the soldiers and asks what can be done in the state to make their quality of life easier and for them to make Kansas their home. "I was surprised that one of the soldiers said hey sir, I'm getting tired of paying the turnpike tax. "
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
JC Post

Junction City Expo is set for Tuesday night

Local businesses will be featured in Heritage Park from 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday during the Junction City Expo. They can showcase both products and services. Jordan McCann, Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Coordinator, said it's a good way to get acquainted with businesses. In addition to vendors there will be performances from Junction City High School and demonstrations by a martial arts studio. "Great networking event, great if you are a business owner and you want to get your business out there. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's K9 Unit helps arrest 62-year-old Kan. drug suspect

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Community members enjoy the Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby

Fishing, games and prizes were all part of the 5th annual Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby Saturday at Homer's Pond in Junction City. Terrah Stroda noted the event was held in honor of her late husband, "whose sole purpose with the fatherhood initiative was to bring the community, children, fathers and moms together."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy