Yesterday, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit concluded that the Food and Drug Administration was arbitrary and capricious when it rejected marketing applications from several vaping companies. Because the FDA has deemed vaping products to be "tobacco products" for purposes of federal law, FDA approval is necessary for such products to be sold. The Eleventh Circuit's decision in Bidi Vapor LLC v. FDA, deepens a conflict among the circuit courts over how the FDA should evaluate marketing applications for vaping products and makes eventual Supreme Court review of the question more likely.
Just two years ago, Mehmet Oz was saying "we ought to completely change our policy on marijuana," which he described as "one of the most underused tools in America." Back then, Oz was still hosting his eponymous daytime talk show, a job he left in January to seek the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. But now that Oz is running for that seat against the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the former TV doctor has changed his tune on marijuana, mocking his opponent for supporting legalization.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one character has ruffled more feathers than perhaps anyone else in the public health sphere. It's not Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who recently declared himself the symbol of scientific "integrity and truth." It's Leana Wen, the medical doctor, pundit, and COVID hawk-turned-COVID normalizer. Once the target of conservative outrage over COVID mandates, Wen is now being targeted by left-leaning public health advocates who oppose her insistence that COVID is endemic and we need to live with it.
It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect. They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a...
